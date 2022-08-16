ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati police search for suspect accused of rape in OTR

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of raping someone in Over-the-Rhine this weekend. Officers and EMS responded to the 200 block of E. Clifton Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 13 for a reported rape where a firearm was used. Police said the suspect is described as a man in his late 40s, around 6-foot and 200 pounds with brown eyes and a black and gray beard.
