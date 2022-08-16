Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
kezi.com
Douglas County officials impose public use restrictions due to extreme fire danger
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association and other county officials will begin enforcing tighter restrictions on the use of public land on August 23 due to the risk of fire. The DFPA says Public Restriction Levels will change to “extreme” for all private, county, state and Bureau...
KDRV
FireWatch Update: RRSNF firefighters are working on 14 wildfires tied to lightning
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service reports that Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighters are busy with 14 fires burning in the Forest today (Friday), an increase from 12 fires reported last night. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) Office says tonight, "Firefighters chased fires over much of the Forest...
kqennewsradio.com
NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES
Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
KDRV
FireWatch: ODF SW is fighting about 50 fires left from thunderstorm, lightning
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says firefighters are responding to approximately 50 fires left overnight after Wednesday's thunderstorms. ODF says the largest fire now is the Tallowbox Fire on Tallowbox Mountain south of Applegate where two fires merged, now estimated to...
KCBY
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
KDRV
UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties
UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
KDRV
FIREWATCH BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Talent Firefighter Logan Taylor died fighting wildfire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, is the firefighter who died on duty in Josephine County. They say shortly after 4pm yesterday dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter critically injured when...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Water Monitor for August 16, 2022
Due to extremely low reservoir levels and depleted water supply, the district will be shutting the water off to all canals at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, August 19, 2022. The lower end of some canals may have water in them until Saturday, while the water drains down through the system.
clayconews.com
UPDATE: PEDESTRIAN IDENTIFIED IN FATAL CRASH ON SOUTH SIXTH STREET NEAR HOPE STREET IN KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON
KLAMATH FALLS, OR (AUGUST 19, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the identity of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls has been released. UPDATE: The pedestrian is identified as:...
KTVL
Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land
JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
Fatal Crash South Sixth Street and Hope Street — Klamath County –Update Name Released–
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KTVL
Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point
According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
Klamath Falls News
Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
KDRV
Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
kezi.com
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
KDRV
Josephine County search for missing woman Kristina Young
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown direction. The Sheriff's Office says Young hasn't spoken with family since Tuesday,...
KTVL
Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
