Douglas County, OR

kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES

Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties

UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for August 16, 2022

Due to extremely low reservoir levels and depleted water supply, the district will be shutting the water off to all canals at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, August 19, 2022. The lower end of some canals may have water in them until Saturday, while the water drains down through the system.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land

JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
News Break
Politics
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point

According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
EAGLE POINT, OR
Klamath Falls News

Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say

RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Josephine County search for missing woman Kristina Young

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown direction. The Sheriff's Office says Young hasn't spoken with family since Tuesday,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?

Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
MEDFORD, OR

