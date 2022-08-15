Read full article on original website
UA Little Rock Doctoral Student Selected as Early Literacy Fellow in Missouri
A UA Little Rock doctoral student has been selected as part of an inaugural cohort of educators who will work to improve literacy education and instruction in Missouri. Adria Waters, who is earning a Ph.D. in Reading from the School of Education and is an assistant professor of education at Lincoln University, is one of eight higher education professors in Missouri who have been selected to participate in the Early Literacy Fellow program.
There is still time to register for Fall 2022 courses!
Regular registration for the fall semester will be open until August 21, 2022. Make sure to register during the regular registration period to avoid late registration fees. Opportunities to register for classes after they begin are limited and considered late registration. Please consult the Fall 2022 Academic Calendar for complete information on the registration time period.
