A UA Little Rock doctoral student has been selected as part of an inaugural cohort of educators who will work to improve literacy education and instruction in Missouri. Adria Waters, who is earning a Ph.D. in Reading from the School of Education and is an assistant professor of education at Lincoln University, is one of eight higher education professors in Missouri who have been selected to participate in the Early Literacy Fellow program.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO