ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Ransom paid after cyberattack on Cedar Rapids schools likely necessary, expert says

By Grace King The Gazette, Cedar Rapids
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Kickers working to earn Hawkeye experience

IOWA CITY — They’re capable. They’re committed. They’re motivated. The only thing Aaron Blom and Drew Stevens lack as they compete to become Iowa’s starting placekicker is experience. Neither has kicked a football in a college game before and as the Hawkeyes work toward their...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

'Crazy' journey to pro ball for Muscatine's Snider

All Duncan Snider wanted was one last chance. “If it didn’t work out, I was ready to walk away and call it a career," Snider said. Instead, the 24-year-old Muscatine native is pitching in affiliated professional baseball for the first time in his life. The 6-foot-7 right-hander, who was...
MUSCATINE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy