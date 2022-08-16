Read full article on original website
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
97% of corporate execs think US economy is in recession or headed for one, survey shows
The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession — or think the U.S. economy is already in one, according to a new survey. Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession. That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy
The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
China is making the yuan more international by opening up its bond market - but economists say the currency faces a big test
"We find that China's reputation is in between emerging markets and developed countries and has drifted upwards in recent years."
Sweetheart union deal will undermine Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy agenda
As President Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, taxpayers, construction industry small businesses and climate change activists are sounding alarms about controversial labor policies in the legislation that will needlessly increase costs, reduce competition and undermine America’s swift transition to clean energy. While the IRA has...
FedEx Ground contractors demand inflation help to prevent delivery collapse: ‘Enormous financial stress’
As FedEx Ground delivery drivers pay the price for soaring inflation and high diesel fuel prices, FedEx’s largest contractor sounded the alarm that at least one-third of the route system is on the brink of collapse. "Really what I've been advocating and really making the public aware of is...
House of Representatives officer warns members of Congress not to use 'high-risk' TikTok
House of Representatives' Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor issued an advisory Wednesday discouraging lawmakers from using TikTok. The memo, citing information from the CAO's CyberSecurity office, calls TikTok a "high risk" social media application that could jeopardize individuals' privacy. The CyberSecurity office pointed to the excessive access to personal information...
Larry Kudlow: These major energy provisions are insane
In recent nights, you've heard my double-barreled criticism of the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act," a $750 billion monstrosity that does not reduce inflation, does not reduce global warming, does raise taxes for middle-class working folks, will deepen recession and has not one iota, scintilla, whit, shred or morsel of economic growth incentives.
Fed officials anticipate 'significant' interest rate hikes until inflation eases, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials indicated at their July meeting that additional interest rate hikes are necessary in coming months until policymakers see evidence that inflation has cooled "considerably." Minutes from the U.S. central bank's July 26-27 meeting released on Wednesday showed that policymakers remain committed to raising interest rates as high...
Largest energy industry group warns of Dem inflation bill's impact: 'Going to harm the American consumer'
The American Petroleum Institute (API), the largest fossil fuel industry group in the U.S., explained its opposition to Democrats' inflation bill, arguing it will do more harm than good. The API said it opposed several tax increases impacting the U.S. oil and gas industry included in the Inflation Reduction Act,...
Boeing and Northrop join White House-backed program to increase advanced manufacturing
Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller U.S.-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The voluntary program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven by 3D printing,...
Consumer group issues alert over BlackRock's woke crusade: 'No regard for American families'
A conservative consumer advocacy group issued an alert Wednesday urging Americans to be wary about investments managed by BlackRock, the world's largest investment firm. Consumer's Research warned that BlackRock uses its massive clout to push a "radical agenda" on consumers. BlackRock, which manages an $8.5 trillion global portfolio, has pushed so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards prioritizing green energy infrastructure like wind and solar development over traditional fossil fuel investments, the group said in the warning.
US economy likely to face recession by year's end as growth continues to slow, report says
The U.S. economy is cooling off considerably and will likely slide into a recession before the end of the year, The Conference Board warned this week. The non-profit business organization on Thursday said that its leading economic index — which tracks 10 indicators designed to measure the health of the economy — dropped by 0.4% in July, on top of a 0.7% decline in June.
Inflation law tax credits to brighten platinum prices
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should lift prices of platinum, a key component of many green technologies, by expanding tax credits to stimulate demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, charging and refueling stations, green energy storage and other clean energy investments. "The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to increase demand...
KT McFarland: Biden's a ‘fool’ if he visits China after Xi Jinping’s ‘unprecedented’ re-election campaign
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, former Deputy National Security Advisor under Donald Trump K.T. McFarland criticizes President Biden's highly anticipated trip to China in November, arguing that he will orchestrate this political expedition to be viewed as a "great diplomatic coup." K.T. MCFARLAND: I think if Biden's...
Fed minutes reveal interest rates could remain ‘restrictive’ for some time
The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its most recent July meeting, which showed that it will likely need to continue raising rates as inflation remains high. "In light of elevated inflation and the upside risks to the outlook for inflation, participants remarked that moving to a restrictive stance of the policy rate in the near term would also be appropriate from a risk-management perspective because it would better position the committee to raise the policy rate further, to appropriately restrictive levels, if inflation were to run higher than expected," the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting stated.
Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays — sources
Elon Musk has approached brain chip implant developer Synchron Inc about a potential investment as his own company Neuralink plays catch-up in the race to connect the human brain directly to machines, according to four people familiar with the matter. Musk reached out to Synchron's founder and chief executive, Thomas...
