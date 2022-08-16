ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FOXBusiness

97% of corporate execs think US economy is in recession or headed for one, survey shows

The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession — or think the U.S. economy is already in one, according to a new survey. Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession. That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
FOXBusiness

Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy

The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
FOXBusiness

Sweetheart union deal will undermine Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy agenda

As President Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, taxpayers, construction industry small businesses and climate change activists are sounding alarms about controversial labor policies in the legislation that will needlessly increase costs, reduce competition and undermine America’s swift transition to clean energy. While the IRA has...
FOXBusiness

House of Representatives officer warns members of Congress not to use 'high-risk' TikTok

House of Representatives' Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor issued an advisory Wednesday discouraging lawmakers from using TikTok. The memo, citing information from the CAO's CyberSecurity office, calls TikTok a "high risk" social media application that could jeopardize individuals' privacy. The CyberSecurity office pointed to the excessive access to personal information...
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: These major energy provisions are insane

In recent nights, you've heard my double-barreled criticism of the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act," a $750 billion monstrosity that does not reduce inflation, does not reduce global warming, does raise taxes for middle-class working folks, will deepen recession and has not one iota, scintilla, whit, shred or morsel of economic growth incentives.
Brexit
Economy
U.K.
FOXBusiness

Consumer group issues alert over BlackRock's woke crusade: 'No regard for American families'

A conservative consumer advocacy group issued an alert Wednesday urging Americans to be wary about investments managed by BlackRock, the world's largest investment firm. Consumer's Research warned that BlackRock uses its massive clout to push a "radical agenda" on consumers. BlackRock, which manages an $8.5 trillion global portfolio, has pushed so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards prioritizing green energy infrastructure like wind and solar development over traditional fossil fuel investments, the group said in the warning.
FOXBusiness

US economy likely to face recession by year's end as growth continues to slow, report says

The U.S. economy is cooling off considerably and will likely slide into a recession before the end of the year, The Conference Board warned this week. The non-profit business organization on Thursday said that its leading economic index — which tracks 10 indicators designed to measure the health of the economy — dropped by 0.4% in July, on top of a 0.7% decline in June.
FOXBusiness

Inflation law tax credits to brighten platinum prices

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should lift prices of platinum, a key component of many green technologies, by expanding tax credits to stimulate demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, charging and refueling stations, green energy storage and other clean energy investments. "The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to increase demand...
FOXBusiness

KT McFarland: Biden's a ‘fool’ if he visits China after Xi Jinping’s ‘unprecedented’ re-election campaign

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, former Deputy National Security Advisor under Donald Trump K.T. McFarland criticizes President Biden's highly anticipated trip to China in November, arguing that he will orchestrate this political expedition to be viewed as a "great diplomatic coup." K.T. MCFARLAND: I think if Biden's...
FOXBusiness

Fed minutes reveal interest rates could remain ‘restrictive’ for some time

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its most recent July meeting, which showed that it will likely need to continue raising rates as inflation remains high. "In light of elevated inflation and the upside risks to the outlook for inflation, participants remarked that moving to a restrictive stance of the policy rate in the near term would also be appropriate from a risk-management perspective because it would better position the committee to raise the policy rate further, to appropriately restrictive levels, if inflation were to run higher than expected," the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting stated.
BUSINESS

