Witness In Young Thug RICO Case Faces Threats Ahead Of Trial

Photo: Getty Images

A witness who is reportedly cooperating with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in their case against Young Thug was apparently outed online, which has resulted in multiple threats towards the witness and their family.



According to an interview WSB-TV in Atlanta aired on Monday night, August 15, District Attorney Fani Willis and Young Thug's attorney Brian Steele both agreed that doxxing the witness is a terrible situation for everyone involved . Not only is the witness receiving threats, but also the witness' family that includes "very small children." The leak reportedly happened during discovery while the defense and prosecution shared evidence with each other.



"YSL enthusiasts and/or actual gang members are threatening someone they believe is cooperating with the State," Willis said. "And not only that person, but their very small children."



At the moment, there is an investigation into who leaked the witness' name. Willis said that they will have to take precautions to ensure the overall safety of the witness and their family. Their goal is to keep them safe until the trial begins next year, and set an example for other potential witnesses who may want to come forward in the future. Meanwhile, the rapper's attorney agrees the witness should be protected and that the verdict of the trial should not be decided on social media.



"This is putting people at risk and it's poisoning the jury pool," Steel said. "Please stop immediately. Whomever is placing items of discovery online is not doing anybody a favor. It is totally inappropriate to try to try this case in social media. This will be tried fairly and justly in Fulton County Superior Court."



Young Thug, Gunna and other YSL members have been behind bars since they were apprehended in May over allegedly conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and other charges of murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity and more. Young Thug, Yak Gotti and two others were recently hit with even more charges following the raid on Thug's home in Atlanta. So far, all the suspects involved have pled not guilty and have been denied bond . The trial is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2023.