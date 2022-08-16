'Smoke & Mirrors' is a comedic murder mystery

Florida Studio Theatre presents "Smoke & Mirrors," a riveting comedic thriller by Will Osborne and Anthony Herrera.

"Smoke & Mirrors" is an intriguing murder mystery with twists and turns that keep the audience guessing (and laughing) until the end.

"Smoke & Mirrors" follows Hamilton Orr, a power-hungry Hollywood director who will stop at nothing to get control over a multi-million-dollar film. To achieve this, Hamilton comes up with a deadly scheme to get rid of Derek, the dim-witted star of the movie. Hamilton persuades the movie’s screenwriter, Clark, to join his crafty plot and ensures that his wife, Barbara, stays in line. But when his ploy doesn’t go as planned, Hamilton meets the wily local sheriff, Leroy, who unearths one surprise after another until the play’s stunning conclusion.

“'Smoke & Mirrors' is full of crisp, witty dialogue, colorful characters, suspenseful twists and turns, and, of course, smoke and mirrors,” said Catherine Randazzo, the show’s director. “Murder mystery comedies like these boast the perfect combination of unique — yet classic — characters, fast-paced dialogue and crackling comedy.”

"Smoke & Mirrors" was first produced in 1991 as part of a twelve-city tour through Mississippi. The play’s authors, Osborne and Herrera, played Clark and Hamilton, respectively, during the tour. Since then, the comedy has been produced by theaters — including FST in 2000 — across the country as well as in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Seoul, South Korea.

The cast of "Smoke & Mirrors" features Alberto Bonilla (Clark), Ben Cherry (Hamilton), Jack Gerhard (Derek), Justin Ness (Sheriff Leroy) and Alanna Smith (Barbara).

Bonilla has appeared in about two dozen television shows and movies, including "The God Committee," "Person of Interest" and "Russian Doll."

Cherry was in the Broadway casts of "Indecent" and "Fiddler of the Roof" and has been part of productions at more than a dozen regional theaters.

Gerhard was last seen at FST in the popular 2022 Cabaret, "Friends in Low Places." Before that, he played the male lead, Guy, in the national tour of "Once."

Ness has been featured in half a dozen productions at Boise Contemporary Theater as well as numerous productions in New York City, including "Much Ado About Nothing," "The Medea" and "A Christmas Carol."

Smith originated a role in the world premiere of "Nevermore: The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allen Poe" before directing it at Gretna Theatre. She has also been featured in several productions at Walnut Street Theatre.

"Smoke & Mirrors" plays in FST’s Gompertz Theatre through Aug. 21.