ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Upstate NY Poison Center sees increase in calls about children consuming marijuana edibles

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman, Teagan Brown
WRGB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash

Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
BALLSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Upstate Ny#Poisoning#Upstate Ny Poison Center#The Poison Center#Thc
WRGB

NYS expands TAP for part-time college students

New York — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a $150 million expansion of the state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to include part-time students. The program will now be open to approximately 75,000 additional students who are taking at least six credits per semester. The benefit is aimed at helping those who are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including family and work.
COLLEGES
WRGB

How the current drought conditions are affecting local farmers

New York State (WRGB) — Droughts can be very particular, as in affecting one part of a general region much more than say another part of that same general area. Rainfall in the summer can be very discriminate, hitting some places heavy, while other places see very little. This...
BALLSTON SPA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy