Upstate NY Poison Center sees increase in calls about children consuming marijuana edibles

WRGB
How NY's first dispensary licenses prioritize those impacted by marijuana prohibition
New York State (WRGB) — New Yorkers who want to open the state’s first dispensaries can start applying next week, but you or a family member must have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the drug was legalized. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM)...
WRGB
IG report shines light on NYSP reaction to Trooper, Cuomo daughter relationship
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A recently released report from the New York State Inspector General details a relationship between former governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter and a State Trooper, as well as how the State Police handled the situation. In May 2020, trooper Dane Pfeiffer revealed in an interview...
WRGB
NYS awarded $501.5 million in federal funds to support small businesses
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury and provides funds to...
WRGB
Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
NYS expands TAP for part-time college students
New York — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a $150 million expansion of the state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to include part-time students. The program will now be open to approximately 75,000 additional students who are taking at least six credits per semester. The benefit is aimed at helping those who are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including family and work.
WRGB
How the current drought conditions are affecting local farmers
New York State (WRGB) — Droughts can be very particular, as in affecting one part of a general region much more than say another part of that same general area. Rainfall in the summer can be very discriminate, hitting some places heavy, while other places see very little. This...
WRGB
With two weeks to go, district pushes to hire more than 100 staff
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It is a mad dash to hire for school districts, and the numbers don’t look good. The Fact Check Team from our partners at The National Desk found around 300,000 public school teachers left their jobs between February 2020 and May of this year.
