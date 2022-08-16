ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

List: City of Socorro sandbag distribution sites

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sandbags for residents in Socorro are available. Sandbags are distributed at Socorro Recycling Center located at 241 Old Hueco Tanks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also at Rio Vista Community Center located at 901 N. Rio Vista Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Country star Frank Ray visits Las Cruces schools, donates school supplies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray was in Las Cruces on Friday and visited some schools and donated supplies. Ray visited Picacho Middle School on Wednesday, and on Thursday he visited Columbus Elementary School. On Friday he visited O’Shea Elementary School...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Water, TxDOT prepare for next round of heavy rain across El Paso region

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water and the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso have been preparing for the next round of rain and storms to hit the region. One of the things that El Paso Water is doing is shutting down all of its construction sites, which includes work on Yandell Drive where the road caved in after a water main break.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

YMCA offers to provide lifeguards for El Paso city, county pools

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The end of the swim season for outdoor pools is nearing and the city and county of El Paso are still looking for lifeguards. In April, before the season began, KFOX14 reported the City of El Paso was short nearly 80 lifeguards. In June,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
SUNLAND PARK, NM

