EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water and the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso have been preparing for the next round of rain and storms to hit the region. One of the things that El Paso Water is doing is shutting down all of its construction sites, which includes work on Yandell Drive where the road caved in after a water main break.

EL PASO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO