O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD utilizes volunteer crossing guards at campuses; parents question safety
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Student pick and drop-off zones can be a headache for parents and drivers in El Paso. But what can be a headache to some, can be a dangerous situation for kids trying to cross the street on their own to get to school. “I...
KFOX 14
See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD celebrates new consolidated school with ribbon cutting ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School District budgeted over $200 million of the 2016 bond to consolidate schools as a part of the plan to right-size its schools. According to the districts website, the consolidation is meant to "create a more sustainable inventory of campuses. Dr....
KFOX 14
List: Sandbag distribution sites for El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding areas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso and Las Cruces area is expected to see heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is a list of the distribution sites for sandbags. El Paso:. The hours and locations for people to pick up sandbags from El Paso Water...
KFOX 14
List: City of Socorro sandbag distribution sites
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sandbags for residents in Socorro are available. Sandbags are distributed at Socorro Recycling Center located at 241 Old Hueco Tanks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also at Rio Vista Community Center located at 901 N. Rio Vista Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KFOX 14
Country star Frank Ray visits Las Cruces schools, donates school supplies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray was in Las Cruces on Friday and visited some schools and donated supplies. Ray visited Picacho Middle School on Wednesday, and on Thursday he visited Columbus Elementary School. On Friday he visited O’Shea Elementary School...
KFOX 14
Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
KFOX 14
El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
KFOX 14
Residents of northeast El Paso fear flooding could once again impact their neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The area of Laramie and Palomino in northeast El Paso always has dealt with flooding issues, but the problems have gotten worse in recent times. Neighbors in the area are worried that the flash flood warning issued by the KFOX14 Warn Weather team will bring more damage to their homes.
KFOX 14
El Paso Water, TxDOT prepare for next round of heavy rain across El Paso region
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water and the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso have been preparing for the next round of rain and storms to hit the region. One of the things that El Paso Water is doing is shutting down all of its construction sites, which includes work on Yandell Drive where the road caved in after a water main break.
KFOX 14
YMCA offers to provide lifeguards for El Paso city, county pools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The end of the swim season for outdoor pools is nearing and the city and county of El Paso are still looking for lifeguards. In April, before the season began, KFOX14 reported the City of El Paso was short nearly 80 lifeguards. In June,...
KFOX 14
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash to be displayed on downtown El Paso building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural made of recycled trash will be displayed on the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. Famous Portuguese Artist Bordalo Segundo is working on the project and is arranging trash to form a mountain lion on the building. "We are destroying the world...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
KFOX 14
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
KFOX 14
3 people accused of going to east El Paso home, threatening 3 people with AR-15, handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of going into a home in east El Paso and threatening the residents with an AR-15 and handgun and firing shots. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:47 p.m. at the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Officers arrested 30-year-old...
KFOX 14
Sandbags available at most Las Cruces fire stations, Office of Emergency Management
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory that indicates heavy rains are possible late Friday through Saturday in some parts of southern New Mexico. Las Cruces residents in need of sandbags to help keep floodwaters from entering residential doorways can obtain...
KFOX 14
Driver crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a driver that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water crews clear street inlets to avoid floods ahead of heavy rainfall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water crews have been preparing for the heavy rainfall that is expected to hit the Borderland starting Friday night. As some areas in El Paso are expecting to receive up to 2 inches of rainfall, EPW crews went out to clear inlets in the Segundo Barrio area.
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
