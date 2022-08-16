Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Celebrate diversity this Saturday with the first-ever CBUS Soul Fest!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Columbus' vibrant and it's happening this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Riverfront. Bernita Reese, Director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department joins Good Day Columbus to preview the soulful day ahead alongside Transit Arts and Harmonic Soul.
Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
Cam Around Town: Columbus Food Truck Festival
Cam fastens his *EATbelt and previews some of the food trucks that will be participating in this weekend's Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. For tickets and all information visit ColumbusFoodTruckFest.com.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This adorable pup is a Great Dane and Husky mix. He is about 4 months old. Volunteers at Colony Cats and Dogs said his mother is a Great Dane and his father is a Husky. He will grow up to be a gentle giant as he currently weighs 29 pounds.
Food Network Star Chad Rosenthal serving up signature dish at Hilliard Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Food Network Star Chef Chad Rosenthal is serving up delicious chicken sandwiches and cooking demonstrations at the Hilliard Food Truck Festival. Rosenthal's signature dish, Motel Friend Chicken, beat famous chef Bobby Flay on his show 'Beat Bobby Flay'. Rosenthal will be cooking his famous chicken...
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
Time is ticking for the Marvel exhibit at COSI, last chance Labor Day weekend
Time is running out to see the Marvel Universe of Super Heroes exhibit at COSI! The exhibit includes over 300 different Marvel artifacts, including costumes, props, and original artwork and will be on display until Labor Day weekend!. Entrance to the exhibit is an extra cost on top of general...
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
1 person killed in shooting in Westgate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
