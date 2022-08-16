ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Celebrate diversity this Saturday with the first-ever CBUS Soul Fest!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Columbus' vibrant and it's happening this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Riverfront. Bernita Reese, Director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department joins Good Day Columbus to preview the soulful day ahead alongside Transit Arts and Harmonic Soul.
Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
Cam Around Town: Columbus Food Truck Festival

Cam fastens his *EATbelt and previews some of the food trucks that will be participating in this weekend's Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. For tickets and all information visit ColumbusFoodTruckFest.com.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This adorable pup is a Great Dane and Husky mix. He is about 4 months old. Volunteers at Colony Cats and Dogs said his mother is a Great Dane and his father is a Husky. He will grow up to be a gentle giant as he currently weighs 29 pounds.
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
1 person killed in shooting in Westgate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH

