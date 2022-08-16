Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher have filed a request for a new trial date. Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Graber’s body was found hidden in Chataqua park, in Fairfield, on Nov. 2, 2021.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a person with a crossbow. According to a press release, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:13 a.m., the Ottumwa Police Department responded to a residence on Evergreen on a report that a female had been shot with a crossbow. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Lillian Dennison. The victim was shot while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Ottumwa man arrested for allegedly shooting wife with crossbow
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow early Wednesday morning. The police department responded to a report of a woman who had been shot with a crossbow at 1:13 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Evergreen Street. Emergency crews found […]
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Victim’s Face Cut in Knife Attack
Ottumwa police say a man attacked a person with a knife which resulted in lacerations on the victim’s face. 18-year-old Demetrius Wilson has been charged with willful injury (Class D felony), going armed with intent (Class D felony), and two counts of first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). According to court...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Threatened Individual with Knife
An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife during a verbal argument at Casey’s last week. 21-year-old Jayden Guyette has been charged with assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court records say on August 11th at 2:45 PM, Guyette was observed yelling at a Casey’s employee at...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary
An Ottumwa man was arrested after being caught attempting to break into a home last week, according to police. 24-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter II has been charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, attempted third-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. According...
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service has doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is now wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
ktvo.com
Federal agents search another Kirksville apartment building as part of Rongey case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thursday marks three weeks since the intense manhunt for wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville started. U.S. Marshals are assisting state and local law enforcement with the multi-county search. Some of those officers were seen early Wednesday afternoon making their way inside...
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
kniakrls.com
A Total of 14 Accidents Took Place During Nationals
There were 14 accidents during the running of the 2022 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that the number is a little higher than normal. Fuller says it was a very busy Nationals for his department. Among the most major arrests were those for OWI and...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
Iowa man dies after being hit by SUV in crosswalk
A Polk City man has died after being hit by an SUV in Albia on Tuesday.
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ktvo.com
City of Ottumwa to claim ownership of historic train depot
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa Heartland History Connection will soon hand over the keys to the historic Burlington Depot in Ottumwa. The historical society vacated the property last year after moving its museum to a former bank on Farm Credit Drive. The City of Ottumwa will be taking over the...
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
ottumwaradio.com
EBF Receives Grant For Explore Academy Therapeutic Classrooms
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District was the recipient of a grant of over $200,000. Superintendent Scott Williamson says the district received $222,240 from the Iowa Department of Education to provide support for the Explore Academy therapeutic classrooms. According to Williamson, the Explore Academy is a specially designed therapeutic classroom setting...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Logan Wagner looking for Knoxville criminal who stole over $5K
Sprint Car driver Logan Wagner is looking for a thief. He said that the man allegedly stole over $5,000 while he was merely feet away. This happened while Wagner was racing at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. He is offering a $500 reward in locating the person responsible. “Racing community...
kniakrls.com
Scattered Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail to Central Iowa
A round of scattered thunderstorms brought large hail and heavy rain to central Iowa Friday. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air four times, first from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 to 7 p.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion County. The worst of the storms impacted Des Moines, with golf ball to egg-sized hail and heavy rain caused flash flooding in the metro. Penny sized hail was reported at the KNIA/KRLS studios just after one of those warnings had expired at 5:20, and heavy rain was recorded throughout the county. Reports of pea-sized to dime-sized hail were reported west of Knoxville, in town, and at Lake Red Rock campgrounds, as well as in Bussey and Melcher-Dallas, and in some cases, multiple times in those locations. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
