QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Rain chances return in the morning with most of the rain moving in later Friday afternoon and Friday night. Highs will be in the low 80s tomorrow. There will be showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk across most of the viewing area Saturday. Please stay tuned for more information on the weekend rain chances, as they will be present through Sunday morning. Highs with the rain will be in the 70s this weekend before highs return to near 80 Monday on.

