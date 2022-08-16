Read full article on original website
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
Storms return late Friday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Rain chances return in the morning with most of the rain moving in later Friday afternoon and Friday night. Highs will be in the low 80s tomorrow. There will be showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk across most of the viewing area Saturday. Please stay tuned for more information on the weekend rain chances, as they will be present through Sunday morning. Highs with the rain will be in the 70s this weekend before highs return to near 80 Monday on.
Iowa council member countersues police over protest arrest
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines council member is countersuing two police officers who took the unusual step earlier this year of suing several people who participated in a 2020 protest following a Minneapolis officer’s killing of George Floyd. Councilwoman Indira Sheumaker says in her counter...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on firearm charge
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Illinois Democrats rally at State Fair
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Democrats held a large celebration in Springfield Wednesday. State Democratic leaders kicked off their big day with the annual Democratic County Chairs’ Association breakfast. Over a thousand Democrats were welcomed to the Capital City with large signs stating that Illinois Democrats deliver. The party hopes...
