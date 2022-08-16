Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Jose Luis Rivera Soto Killed, 1 Airlifted after Rollover Accident on State Highway 162 [Mendocino, CA]
44-Year-Old Male Passenger Dies in Rollover Collision near Mile Marker 8. The incident occurred on August 16th, at around 1:20 a.m., near mile marker 8. Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Yuba City was heading east in a red 1996 Ford Ranger. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County prosecutors drop all charges against man disfigured in arrest by UPD￼
UKIAH, 8/19/22 — Mendocino County prosecutors dropped all charges against a man who was permanently disfigured by officers of the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) during a violent arrest last spring. Arturo Valdes was suspected of misdemeanor DUI, but he suffered visible facial fractures during his arrest in the front yard of his Ukiah home.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Officers Use Narcan to Save Two Lives in August So Far
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Three times in the month of August Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies have deployed Narcan and saved lives.On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Deputy Anoop Ghusar with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to an un-responsive subject at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Upon arrival, the Deputy observed the subject was on the ground and appeared to be overdosing on an unknown substance. The Deputy deployed Narcan, which brought the subject back to consciousness. The subject later refused further medical assistance.
kymkemp.com
CHP Releases Details of Fatal Crash Near Ukiah Sunday
On August 14, 2022, at approximately I 825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting to merge onto the US-101 southbound on ramp from Talmage Rd. At the same time the driver of a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was on US-101 southbound to Talmage Rd. The driver of the White SUV turned from Talmage Rd and drove wrong way onto US-101 southbound to Talmage Rd. The motorcycle was struck by the SUV traveling wrong way. As a result of the collision the driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, and the driver of the SUV was unharmed. The driver on the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales
On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
crimevoice.com
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
mendofever.com
Wrong-Way Driver Collides with Harley Motorcycle in Ukiah Killing 70-Year-Old Willits Man
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting...
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO
Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
mendofever.com
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
mendofever.com
Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
crimevoice.com
Clearlake Police Officers Working in the City of Lakeport
Story Originally Published by: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page:. “Due to temporary staffing shortages at the Lakeport Police Department, starting tomorrow, August 12, 2022, Clearlake Police Officers will be working patrol overtime shifts in the city of Lakeport. Over the next few months, we expect that Clearlake Officers will be here working a few shifts per week. Officers will always be wearing the Clearlake Police uniform and generally driving City of Clearlake vehicles although at times they may be in a Lakeport Police vehicle.
Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Roadway Opened]State Route 20 Closed Near Upper Lake After Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead and Two With Major Injuries
A head-on collision near Upper Lake between a semi-truck and gray pickup has resulted in one fatality and patients suffering major injuries. Originally reported around 4:45 p.m., the collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 29 in Lake County. Multiple patients were initially trapped in the vehicles and over the last hour first responders have successfully extricated them.
Lake County News
South Lake County Fire Protection District receives two new HeloPods
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — A generous donation from the South Lake Fire Sirens Auxiliary Group has allowed South Lake County Fire Protection District to order two new generation portable dip tanks known as HeloPods. The HeloPod is a groundbreaking product manufactured in Simi Valley, California, designed and built as a...
mendofever.com
Truck Spins Out and Rolls Over South of Covelo
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a truck has rolled over near the intersection of State Route 162 and Fairbanks Lane landing on its roof in the roadway. The Incident Commander reported two patients have minor injuries and the vehicle came to rest in...
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans and the County of Mendocino to Host Clean California Free Large Item ‘Dump Week’ Event in Covelo
Caltrans, the County of Mendocino, Solid Wastes of Willits, Round Valley Indian Tribes, and the Round Valley Area Municipal Advisory Council will host a free large item Dump Week where residents can properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items. This Dump Week event is made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
