Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
TCC and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice launch statewide initiative
Today Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced a new program called Project Anchor.
tallahasseereports.com
Progressive Movement Plans Takeover of City Hall
A group of progressive activists – led by current Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter- are working to take control of the city commission and to expand their influence over local government with significant financial help from a progressive group located in Palo Alto, California. Commissioner Matlow...
ecbpublishing.com
Bilingual volunteers needed for JCSO
One of the best things about America is our diversity. The United States truly is a melting pot of a vast variety of cultures, races, ethnicity, and languages. In fact, according to Translators Without Borders, there are between 350 and 430 languages spoken in the United States, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. In Jefferson County, about 92 percent of residents speak English, while a little over seven percent are fluent in other languages, the most common being Spanish. Some Spanish-speaking residents come from families or households that do not speak English as a primary language, and this can pose a dangerous problem when it comes to emergency situations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community set to hold kick-off party, recognizing FAMU athletics
A community kick-off party for FAMU athletics is set to take place on August 18 in celebration of the upcoming football season.
wuwf.org
Money — and accusations of dark money — dominate the Tallahassee election cycle
The amounts of money raised in the local election cycle are unprecedented --almost $2 million for the city and county commissions alone. And that’s just the dollars we know about. In the final week before Election Day, the money’s getting darker than ever. Follow the money. The money...
floridapolitics.com
State proposes new hospital licensure rule
Broward Health and Tampa General Hospital have previously challenged proposed changes. The state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is altering its existing licensure standards and application form that hospitals submit to the state for initial, renewal and change of ownership applications. The agency will hold a one-hour meeting on...
WCTV
FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms. Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus. “Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Its Board of Directors is terminating the Red Hills International Horse Trials, which for 25 years has been a signature event for North Florida. “Red Hills International Horse Trials has run its last,” event organizers announced. “This is certainly a difficult decision...”. The event...
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
Post-Searchlight
Local olive mill opens doors for public tours
More than 250 visitors gathered Saturday for a rare opportunity to tour one of the region’s newest agricultural enterprises and processing facilities. Located somewhat centrally between Bainbridge and Colquitt, Ga. Cook Redlands Inc. now manages an olive grove consisting of more than 2 million trees, and is a subsidiary of Bolloré Group: one of the 500 largest companies in the world.
floridapolitics.com
ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment
The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
tallahasseereports.com
Say No 2 Doak PAC Ties Abortion, Drug Legalization to City Commission Races
Dianne Williams-Cox is being attacked again for her decision not to entangle Tallahassee City Commission business with abortion politics. Tallahassee Reports has obtained a copy of a mailer (shown below) that was scheduled to hit mailboxes today. The Say No 2 Doak PAC is paying to send the campaign mailer which supports Adner Marcelin and criticizes his opponent, Dianne Williams-Cox, for voting against a city commission sponsored abortion resolution and two other issues.
ecbpublishing.com
Sew Blessed
A group of nine local women are striving to make a difference in their community by getting together each week to participate in a sewing-based charity project. They call the group Sew Blessed, and for the last five years, the women have used their collective sewing skills to create clothing for children, which they distributed while visiting other countries on medical missionary trips. During these trips, the women would make dresses and other clothes for the children that lived in the areas. When the Pandemic hit in 2020, however, all traveling ceased, and the group began to focus on ways they could help bring comfort to children a little closer to home.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta On-Demand receives Transportation Project of the Year
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s On-Demand Transit system receives the Transportation Project of the Year award. The City of Valdosta has fully embraced technology and innovation through its partnership with Via to provide the City of Valdosta’s first transit system for over a year. During the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association Awards Ceremony, the Valdosta On-Demand Transit system received the Small Cities and Rural Communities Project of the year award for Transportation Project of the Year.
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
Gadsden County Emergency Services to receive grant from Firehouse Subs
The Gadsden County Emergency Services Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta proposes small property tax increase
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are getting a chance to voice their concerns about a property tax increase that’s likely to happen next year. A millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. And instead of using the rollback rate from previous years, the City of Valdosta is proposing a rate of 7.796 mills from last year.
Florida State University's Student Union now open
Students are already enjoying the $144 million facility ahead of the first day of classes. The four story building has been 3 years in the making.
Comments / 0