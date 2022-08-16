Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Lewis Central uses big plays in season-opening win
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football used some big plays early and a couple of goal-line stops to open their season with a 35-20 win over Underwood Thursday night. The defending Class 4A state champions and KMA State No. 1 Titans took a shot from KMA State 1A No. 2 Underwood in a Week 0 tilt, but Lewis Central held on for their 10th consecutive win.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Football): LC 35 Underwood 20
Lewis Central uses big plays in season-opening win. Lewis Central football used some big plays early and a couple of goal-line stops to open their season with a 35-20 win over Underwood Thursday night.
kmaland.com
Sioux City East outduels Glenwood in wild season-opening shootout
(Glenwood) -- In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night. The Black Raiders' win came in a wild contest, highlighted by an hour delay for lightning and nearly 1,000 total yards between the two teams.
kmaland.com
Hayes runs wild as Sioux City West snaps 33-game losing streak with win over TJ
(Council Bluffs) -- It had been three years, 11 months and 12 days since Sioux City West won a football game. That lengthy drought finally came to an end thanks to Keavian Hayes, as the Wolverines (1-0) took down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 46-20 Friday. “I’m just happy for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Top 50 Team Countdown No. 3: Lewis Central football
(Council Bluffs) -- A goal-line stand for the ages made the Lewis Central football team a state champion and earned them the No. 3 spot on KMA's Top 50 Team Countdown. It might sound crazy, but the Titans' state title run might not have happened if not for a September 17th loss to Indianola.
kmaland.com
Defending champ Lewis Central ready to open season
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football opens a season as the defending state champion for the first time program history. While the end goal is the same as last year's, and they're proud of their accomplishment, Coach Justin Kammrad's team is ready to attack the 2022 season. "We're excited," Kammrad...
kmaland.com
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: 1953, 1973, 1993 Thomas Jefferson Baseball
(KMAland) -- We round out the teams in the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class with a trio of baseball state champions from the same school that were spread 20 years apart. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson’s 1953, 1973 and 1993 state champions are honored in this year’s class for the 70th, 50th and 30th anniversaries of when they raised the big trophy.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Glenwood's Sanders tabbed as FCS Preseason All-American
(Brookings) – Glenwood alum and current South Dakota State star Caleb Sanders has been named an FCS Preseason All-American by Hero Sports. Sanders – a senior defensive tackle for the Jackrabbits – was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
kmaland.com
Audubon football looks to reload, start season with Week 0 win
(Audubon) -- Fresh off an appearance at the UNI Dome, the Audubon Wheelers are preparing for another season with high expectations. The Wheelers finished 2021 with a 10-2 record and a loss to CAM in the 8-player state semifinals. This year, Audubon looks to build on that success despite needing to replace several key players.
kmaland.com
Sioux City East hoping to establish the run in opener with Glenwood
(Sioux City) -- A new era begins for Sioux City East football on Friday night when the Black Raiders face Glenwood in a Week 0 contest. Mike Winklepleck has spent the last decade as a trusted assistant and is ready to take the helm. "We're feeling good," he said. "The...
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/18): Nebraska City, Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood nab opening-night wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Syracuse and Ashland-Greenwood were winners while Falls City, Auburn and Plattsmouth took losses in KMAland Nebraska softball on Thursday. Nebraska City scored four runs in the seventh to pick up the come-from-behind win. Emilee Marth doubled and homered, drove in three and scored twice, Sydnee Nickels and Bianca Hoy also had two hits each for the Pioneers. Emerson Becker threw all seven innings and struck out 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: 2012 Griswold Girls Cross Country
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame goes back 10 years to Griswold’s first and most recent state cross country team champion. The 2012 Tigers were led by an elite mix of sophomores and seniors that put it all together to win the 1A state championship under the leadership of Coach Jane Chaillie.
kmaland.com
Sites released for state qualifying cross country
(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released their state qualifying sites and assignments. In Class 1A, Central Decatur and Southwest Valley are hosts. Shenandoah hosts in Class 2A, Glenwood hosts in Class 3A and Abraham Lincoln gets to host in Class 4A.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Jerald Hansen, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start: 5:30 p.m. Visitation End: 7:30 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the Men’s Club at Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Jerald Hansen, 82, of Atlantic,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
kmaland.com
4-Her kicks off college career after fair competition
DEFIANCE, Iowa — Mallory Mulligan’s mid- August schedule consisted of representing Shelby County at the Iowa State Fair Queen competition and moving into her room at Iowa State University. “I’m already packed,” she says. “I’m moving into ISU the day after I’m done at the fair. It’s very...
kmaland.com
Fonda Powers
Service: Memorial ServiceName: Fonda PowersPronunciation: Age: 84From: Sidney, IAPrevious: H…
kmaland.com
Jean Larson, 79, of Corning, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Comments / 0