(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Syracuse and Ashland-Greenwood were winners while Falls City, Auburn and Plattsmouth took losses in KMAland Nebraska softball on Thursday. Nebraska City scored four runs in the seventh to pick up the come-from-behind win. Emilee Marth doubled and homered, drove in three and scored twice, Sydnee Nickels and Bianca Hoy also had two hits each for the Pioneers. Emerson Becker threw all seven innings and struck out 10.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO