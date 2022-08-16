ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County

The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Gov. Mills Tours International Bridge Project in Madawaska

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday toured the multi-million-dollar Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2023. For the past five years, the 100-year-old International Bridge that connects Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick has been posted at a five-ton weight limit, restricting travel to passenger vehicles and forcing larger truck traffic into a significant detour.
MADAWASKA, ME
Several Jobs At Aroostook County Schools Open As Students Return

There are some schools that have already begun the 2022-23 academic year, and the remainder of Aroostook County schools will begin classes in the coming days and weeks. While students are returning to a more "normal” year without masks and distancing, there are still many questions to be answered about the upcoming year. Primarily, how are we going to fill these positions?
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold

Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine

The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Public Safety
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
ASHLAND, ME
