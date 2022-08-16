Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL・
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Accelerates As Cable and Satellite Providers See Losses Across the Board
As Hollywood mostly wraps its quarterly earnings season, Wall Street analysts are zeroing in on the major pay-TV providers’ declining subscriber bases and growth outlook. “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” stated Bruce Leichtman, who runs Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the sector. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of...
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 1 Evening News Ratings: Top-Ranked ABC World News Tonight Maintains Significant Ratings Lead
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. All three network evening newscasts shed viewers from the previous week, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen. ABC World News Tonight with...
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
NBC News
NBC NIGHTLY NEWS RANKS AS #4 MOST-WATCHED TV PROGRAM FOR THE WEEK, IMPROVES COMPETITIVELY WEEK-OVER-WEEK IN ACROSS THE BOARD
Hits a Six-Week High in Key Demos & Increases Viewership Across the Board in Week-Over-Week Measurements. Note: Tom Llamas anchored Monday, Tuesday & Friday and Kate Snow anchored Wednesday and Thursday. Averages 6.169 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.729 million (+39%) Nightly News cuts the week-over-week total viewer gap...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
7 original shows coming to The Roku Channel for free this fall
While Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus fight over paid subscribers, Roku is slowly building up a formidable library of content anyone can watch for free. We have covered The Roku Channel extensively in recent months, from monthly free movies to free local news stations. This fall, the Roku library is growing even larger with seven new original shows.
Philo Channel List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for Philo in 2022
After crashing on your couch and flicking on the TV everyone’s looking for a little bit of entertainment. Well, you’re
The Verge
Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free
Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
I pay nearly $90 a month for streaming services. Here's how I'd rank them.
I pay for eight streaming services and don't expect to cancel — even as the industry faces slowing growth and prices rise.
IGN
The World's Second Biggest Theater Chain Is Filing for Bankruptcy
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks, after the post-pandemic return to cinemas didn't prove as profitable as expected. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the London-based Cineworld is expected to file for bankruptcy in both the UK and US having amassed $4.8 billion in debt. It operates more than 9,000 screens in 751 locations around the world, including Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas in the UK and Ireland, Cinema City in Europe, Yes Planet in Israel, and Regal Cinemas in the U.S. It is the second largest theater chain in the world, following AMC, which has weathered post-pandemic issues partly because of becoming a meme stock.
Young people are nearly done with traditional TV—but older viewers can’t seem to get enough
The survey found that people under 24 are spending less than an hour a day on average watching traditional TV.
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s and NBC’s evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump’s Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix
Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
AdWeek
Week of July 25 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Marks Another Week at No. 1, Increases Margin of Victory
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. All three network evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen. ABC World News Tonight with...
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max to Remove Dozens of Shows Starting This Week
Warner Bros. Discovery has laid off roughly 14% of HBO and HBO Max staff following a mass restructuring that was announced during the company's Q2 earnings call.
