Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
WMAAA offering pre-literacy classes for neighbors with limited English proficiency
West Michigan hosts a variety of communities and languages, but for many residents, English is a part of everyday life. It’s a language that, in Michigan, can provide access to vital resources like healthcare and education. “We have to help a lot of refugees and people who have limited...
wgvunews.org
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Defense lawyers have rested their case in the trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to...
wgvunews.org
Board of State Canvassers approves ballot language for term limits amendment
A Michigan board approved ballot language today for a proposed constitutional amendment. The measure would let state lawmakers serve a total of 12 years between the House and Senate, and require them to submit annual financial disclosure reports. Opponents, like Keith Allard, argue that financial disclosure piece is only there...
Comments / 0