Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
TechCrunch
Investment in infrastructure is critical for crypto startups, not a ‘nice to have’
One area of crypto that is weathering the storm quite well is “infrastructure,” the companies and protocols that help enable the core functionality of other crypto companies. Despite seeing negative price pressure mostly in line with the broader market, these infrastructure companies have continued to generate sustainable revenue by servicing emerging but clear, durable use cases.
TechCrunch
Microtraction hits $15M first close on its second fund for pre-seed investment in African startups
Microtraction Community Limited seeks to write first checks of $100,000 for 7% into early-stage African startups with an option for a “quick top-up” of up to $350,000, “as long as they are not more than 25% of the company’s next official fundraising round,” the firm noted in its statement.
TechCrunch
Rocketplace raises $9M in seed funding to build the ‘Fidelity for crypto’
A few things about this raise stood out. For one, the funding comes at an interesting time in the crypto world — during the so-called “crypto winter” and a period that has seen other major players in the space such as Voyager and Celsius go bankrupt and others such as Robinhood and Coinbase conduct mass layoffs. Secondly, Rocketplace — which offers commission-free trading of more than 30 tokens — claims to “not be just another crypto exchange.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Israel’s venture slowdown lags due to ecosystem’s founder mentality
In the first half of 2022, more than $9.1 billion was invested into startups in Israel, according to the IVC Research Center. This marks a notable drop from the $12.4 billion invested in H2 2021, and it’s also a 17% decline from H1 2021. At the same time, though,...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
TechCrunch
Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees
The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Treasury yields climb higher on Friday
U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
TechCrunch
YC grad QuotaBook raises $11M to scale its equity management platform
The Korean startup, which graduated from Y Combinator (YC)’s Winter 21 batch, was founded by former venture capitalists Andy Choi, Dan Hong and Pilseon Jun, in 2019. Choi, the company’s CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that in their capacity as investors, the three noticed that in Korea and many other Asian countries, startups were still relying on Excel when managing their cap tables, stock options, stakeholder and other related information.
TechCrunch
Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech startup Gatsby for $50M
Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it just received approval from FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to move forward with the acquisition. The company first filed for regulatory approval in December of 2021. Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock-trading app aimed at...
Should You Invest Right Now or Take Your Money and Run?
There's always risk in investing, but it's tough to ignore the rewards.
TechCrunch
AIOps startup BigPanda raises Series E extension, bringing its total capital to $340M
As my colleague Christine Hall recently reported, BigPanda works to prevent corporate network outages by analyzing data from observability and monitoring services. The platform can automate aspects of incident response, like ticketing, and optionally connect to third-party runbook automation tools to run automated workflows. BigPanda also provides analytics to track incident trends and metrics and to enable teams to measure progress toward company goals.
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions.
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
Chicken wing prices have plunged to pre-pandemic levels. Here's why that's great news for the stock market.
"Inflation was the single biggest headwind for markets in 2022 and the inflection is the key to market recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
TechCrunch
Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto
Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up. Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other...
TechCrunch
Web3 giant Parity Technologies teams up with Watr over platform to track ethical commodities
Creating a “nutrition label” so that it would be possible to track the provenance of a commodity — be it coal or pork bellies — is considered by many to be the holy grail of that sector, and — these days — especially if CO2 emissions are factored in. We covered how the Watr Foundation, a Swiss-registered foundation created by experience commodities founders, plans to do this via the use of blockchains, incorporating the technology into commodities trading.
TechCrunch
Tech veterans Nilekani and Aggarwal’s India venture raises $227 million second fund
The fund plans to deploy the capital by investing in four to five startups each year. Fundamentum, which typically backs startups in the Series B stage and beyond, will look to lead or co-lead $25 million to $40 million rounds, Aggarwal told TechCrunch in an interview. Nilekani, co-founder of IT...
TechCrunch
Planning to use your startup equity as collateral? Good luck
Financial institutions struggle to evaluate startup employees, as private company equity traditionally isn’t considered an asset you can underwrite. Since it’s not liquid, banks don’t want to use it as collateral. They sometimes make exceptions for high-net-worth individuals or founders when they want to build a long-term relationship, but the majority of the startup community lacks any way of achieving private equity liquidity.
Comments / 0