TechCrunch

As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works

Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Investment in infrastructure is critical for crypto startups, not a ‘nice to have’

One area of crypto that is weathering the storm quite well is “infrastructure,” the companies and protocols that help enable the core functionality of other crypto companies. Despite seeing negative price pressure mostly in line with the broader market, these infrastructure companies have continued to generate sustainable revenue by servicing emerging but clear, durable use cases.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Rocketplace raises $9M in seed funding to build the ‘Fidelity for crypto’

A few things about this raise stood out. For one, the funding comes at an interesting time in the crypto world — during the so-called “crypto winter” and a period that has seen other major players in the space such as Voyager and Celsius go bankrupt and others such as Robinhood and Coinbase conduct mass layoffs. Secondly, Rocketplace — which offers commission-free trading of more than 30 tokens — claims to “not be just another crypto exchange.”
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees

The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
BOSTON, MA
CNBC

Treasury yields climb higher on Friday

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

YC grad QuotaBook raises $11M to scale its equity management platform

The Korean startup, which graduated from Y Combinator (YC)’s Winter 21 batch, was founded by former venture capitalists Andy Choi, Dan Hong and Pilseon Jun, in 2019. Choi, the company’s CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that in their capacity as investors, the three noticed that in Korea and many other Asian countries, startups were still relying on Excel when managing their cap tables, stock options, stakeholder and other related information.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech startup Gatsby for $50M

Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it just received approval from FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to move forward with the acquisition. The company first filed for regulatory approval in December of 2021. Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock-trading app aimed at...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

AIOps startup BigPanda raises Series E extension, bringing its total capital to $340M

As my colleague Christine Hall recently reported, BigPanda works to prevent corporate network outages by analyzing data from observability and monitoring services. The platform can automate aspects of incident response, like ticketing, and optionally connect to third-party runbook automation tools to run automated workflows. BigPanda also provides analytics to track incident trends and metrics and to enable teams to measure progress toward company goals.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto

Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up. Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Web3 giant Parity Technologies teams up with Watr over platform to track ethical commodities

Creating a “nutrition label” so that it would be possible to track the provenance of a commodity — be it coal or pork bellies — is considered by many to be the holy grail of that sector, and — these days — especially if CO2 emissions are factored in. We covered how the Watr Foundation, a Swiss-registered foundation created by experience commodities founders, plans to do this via the use of blockchains, incorporating the technology into commodities trading.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Planning to use your startup equity as collateral? Good luck

Financial institutions struggle to evaluate startup employees, as private company equity traditionally isn’t considered an asset you can underwrite. Since it’s not liquid, banks don’t want to use it as collateral. They sometimes make exceptions for high-net-worth individuals or founders when they want to build a long-term relationship, but the majority of the startup community lacks any way of achieving private equity liquidity.
ECONOMY

