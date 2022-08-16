Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
I tried Martha Stewart's one-pan pasta dish and had dinner on the table in 20 minutes
Martha Stewart's one-pan pasta recipe barely takes five minutes of prep, and leaves almost no mess in the kitchen.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Here’s How Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis & More Make Potato Salad
A summer backyard bash isn’t quite the same without one particular side dish: potato salad. Perfectly crispy on the outside, warm and soft on the inside, and coated with a luscious layer of creamy mayo and mustard, potato salads typically feature hard-boiled eggs, celery, and relish. And for some of our favorite chefs, it’s the perfect dish to dress up with herbs and citrus and, for Bobby Flay, goat cheese.
I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk
When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Why Food Network Fans Think Giada De Laurentiis Hooked Up With Bobby Flay
Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have collaborated numerous times over their nearly two decades long friendship.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas
California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
My party of 2 spent $85 at Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney World, and it's one of my favorite restaurants in the park
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Eater
A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast
The powerhouse group of LA chefs behind hit Solvang restaurant Coast Range are at it again, this time adding a casual-cool Mexican restaurant to the region. The forthcoming Campo del Sol takes over at the Succulent Cafe space in downtown Solvang, with a planned opening slated or this fall that will include lots of queso, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and more. There are already ideas for big Mexican brunch, as well as a robust cocktail program that leans into mezcal and tequila and is run by Joseph Sabato (the Bazaar). Expect the more than 3,000 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant to open in time for fall trips and wine tasting.
Giada De Laurentiis Makes This Summer Recipe Almost ‘Daily’ — But It’s Not Her Only Mouthwatering Idea for Burrata
But for the perfect summer appetizer, Giada De Laurentiis mixes cream burrata with sweet corn, fresh nectarines (or peaches), and Fresno Chile.
Eater
$20 Million Steakhouse to Open on Top of the Strip’s Newest Complex
A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, named Project 63, is expected to open in fall of this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant.
Eater
Fancy New Supper Club Restaurant Opens in the Hill Country
Wimberley is getting a new fine dining experience in the form of a new restaurant RR 12 Supper Club, which is now open in Wimberley Square at 13900 Ranch Road 12 as of July 19. In the grand tradition of supper club exclusivity, RR12 will offer members-only nights as well...
A Valerie Bertinelli Pad Is for Sale, Carmel’s Butterfly House Lists for $40 Million, and More Real Estate News
From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the market. Valerie Bertinelli cooking up a sale in the Hollywood Hills. After just two years, Hot in Cleveland...
