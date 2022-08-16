ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
BoardingArea

This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.

While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

Here’s How Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis & More Make Potato Salad

A summer backyard bash isn’t quite the same without one particular side dish: potato salad. Perfectly crispy on the outside, warm and soft on the inside, and coated with a luscious layer of creamy mayo and mustard, potato salads typically feature hard-boiled eggs, celery, and relish. And for some of our favorite chefs, it’s the perfect dish to dress up with herbs and citrus and, for Bobby Flay, goat cheese.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk

When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
RECIPES
CBS Philly

Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast

The powerhouse group of LA chefs behind hit Solvang restaurant Coast Range are at it again, this time adding a casual-cool Mexican restaurant to the region. The forthcoming Campo del Sol takes over at the Succulent Cafe space in downtown Solvang, with a planned opening slated or this fall that will include lots of queso, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and more. There are already ideas for big Mexican brunch, as well as a robust cocktail program that leans into mezcal and tequila and is run by Joseph Sabato (the Bazaar). Expect the more than 3,000 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant to open in time for fall trips and wine tasting.
SOLVANG, CA
Eater

$20 Million Steakhouse to Open on Top of the Strip’s Newest Complex

A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, named Project 63, is expected to open in fall of this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Fancy New Supper Club Restaurant Opens in the Hill Country

Wimberley is getting a new fine dining experience in the form of a new restaurant RR 12 Supper Club, which is now open in Wimberley Square at 13900 Ranch Road 12 as of July 19. In the grand tradition of supper club exclusivity, RR12 will offer members-only nights as well...
WIMBERLEY, TX

