Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Lt. Joe Kenda Puts to Rest Cases That Haunted Him at Night in 3 New 'Homicide Hunter' Specials (Exclusive)
Lt. Joe Kenda is putting to rest the cases that kept him up at night. After a 23-year-long career solving hundreds of homicide cases with a 92% closure rate, Kenda's grit and determination have long made him a respected figure in the law enforcement community, but the few cases he didn't manage to close have always been in the back of his mind. Kenda returns to ID for three new theatrical-length Homicide Hunter specials chronicling three of the previously-unsolved cases that haunted him for so many years – until they were no longer unsolved.
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
Popculture
Longtime Soap Opera Actress Reveals Major Weight Transformation
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison is showing off her impressive weight loss transformation. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera as Heather Trott from 2005 until 2016, donned a noticeably slimmer figure as she stepped out in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 18 to support her son Alex as he performed with the Proud & Loud Arts group.
How 'Severance' perfected its creepy, beautiful visual language
"Severance" is one of the most exciting and visually striking series of 2022, earning it 14 Emmy nominations. CNN spoke to its production designer and set decorator about how they created its beautiful but deeply unsettling world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Ben Affleck's Mother Reportedly Rushed to Hospital Ahead of Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Ben Affleck's mother was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling from a dock at her son's home in Georgia. The accident comes hours ahead of Affleck's second wedding ceremony at the property this weekend. According to Page Six, photos captured an ambulance departing the property with Affleck's...
Popculture
Princess Diana Investigator Recalls 'Emotional' Conversation With Prince Harry and William
There's a new Discovery+ docuseries surrounding Princess Diana. In the series, lead investigator Lord John Stevens recalls the conversation he had with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about her death following her fatal 1997 plane crash. "It was a difficult thing [to do]," Stevens, 79, exclusively told Us Weekly. "So, I went along with two other people who were part of the investigation [including a] detective inspector, and [when we were] outside the door [at Kensington Palace], it was said, 'No, they only wanna see you,' that's me."
Comments / 0