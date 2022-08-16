It's always wild to see hip-hop and EDM cross over but rarely does it result in an altercation, though. That's exactly what happened when Drew Taggart of dance duo The Chainsmokers tried to kiss T.I. on the cheek, to which the rapper responded with a swing at the 32-year-old producer and singer. The Atlanta trap pioneer, who was recently honored with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen award for his community work, later clarified in a video that it was just an incident and that there's no real beef with The Chainsmokers, even sharing some of the good times they had that night.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO