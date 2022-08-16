Read full article on original website
The Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 Cent
The song remains one of The Game's most beloved classics and he recently shared just how the track materialized. The Los Angeles rapper is continuing to share moments from his career as he promotes his latest album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, and recently, he caught up with Carl Lamarre for The Debut Live. During the chat, Game revisited "How We Do," his The Documentary hit that featured 50 Cent, and shared how Dr. Dre was instrumental in making that collaboration come to pass.
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Bailed On Super Bowl Show If Not For Jay-Z & Nas
Dr. Dre admits that he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, but was convinced not to cancel on the event after speaking with Jay-Z and Nas. Dre ended up performing at the game alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak. Dre...
Kid Cudi Says It Would Take A "Miracle" For Him & Kanye West To Be Friends Again
Kid Cudi says that it would take a "miracle' for him to mend his friendship with Kanye West. Contrasting his beef with Ye to that of Drake's, Cudi explained in a new interview with Esquire that he won't be making amends anytime soon. The Man on the Moon rapper explained:...
Young Thug and Gunna Speak to Each Other During Hearing, Lawyer Tells Them to Stop Because It’s Being Recorded
UPDATE (Aug. 19):. Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, has offered the following statement in the wake of the rapper being denied bond. "We are totally focused on preparation for our upcoming trial and we remain steadfast in our efforts to defend Mr. Williams against these false allegations," the statement reads.
A$AP Rocky Leaves L.A. Courthouse After Pleading Not Guilty To Hollywood Shooting
While his date night fits with Rihanna continue to impress fans, A$AP Rocky's legal troubles continue to serve as a shadow. Back in April, we reported that Rocky was arrested at LAX Airport over an alleged November shooting in Hollywood that involved A$AP Relli, which was allegedly on caught video, as well. Just this afternoon, A$AP Rocky was seen exiting a Los Angeles courthouse after pleading not guilty to the shooting.
Fat Joe Apologizes To Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti's interview on Drink Champs sparked plenty of reactions across the internet. Though the interview was conducted in the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story on BET, Gotti spilled the tea on his relationship with Ashanti, which was arguably the biggest takeaway from the interview. Ja Rule chimed in on the matter, as well as Fat Joe.
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
Drake Cops New 18-Carat "Godfather Ring" From Legendary Jeweler Alex Moss
Drake is not shy when comes to flexing the fruits of his labor. Earlier this week, the hip hop star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest win of having 30 top five singles on the Billboard chart, by showing off his new 13-diamond, white gold ring--- also known as The Godfather Ring. Drizzy captured IG video of his epic new bling, "100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line."
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta
With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.
D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor
With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
Lil Durk Emerges For The First Time Since His Eye Injury
It's been one hell of a year for Lil Durk. He's remained one of the hottest rappers in the game following the release of 7220but he was forced to take a short break from his scheduled plans following an incident at Lollapalooza. During the rapper's homecoming show, he was hit in the eye with an explosive in the midst of his performance. Though he continued his performance, he told fans that he'd be reeling back for a bit to recover.
Nate Dogg Was A Leader In The G-Funk Era With "Never Leave Me Alone"
It has been over a decade since we lost Nate Dogg, but his memory will forever be honored by his fans. Today (August 19), loved ones of the Mississippi-born, California-bred Rap icon celebrated his birthday, and will all of the fanfare, we wanted to highlight a classic. In 1998, Nate Dogg released his debut studio album, G-Funk Classics, Vol. 1 & 2, and on the record, the crooner included his hit single, "Never Leave Me Alone."
Migos Reveal Why Takeoff Was Absent From "Bad & Boujee"
Quavo and Takeoff have revealed why Takeoff was infamously left off of the Migos' hit song, "Bad and Boujee." Speaking with Rap Radar for an upcoming interview, the two explained that it was an issue of timing. “Was it something about ‘Bad And Boujee’ why you didn’t wanna rap on...
Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot
Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
T.I. Reacts To Story About Him Punching The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
It's always wild to see hip-hop and EDM cross over but rarely does it result in an altercation, though. That's exactly what happened when Drew Taggart of dance duo The Chainsmokers tried to kiss T.I. on the cheek, to which the rapper responded with a swing at the 32-year-old producer and singer. The Atlanta trap pioneer, who was recently honored with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen award for his community work, later clarified in a video that it was just an incident and that there's no real beef with The Chainsmokers, even sharing some of the good times they had that night.
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears, Calls Kevin Federline A "Coward"
The saga of Britney vs. K-Fed continues. The 40-year-old pop star has been targeted by her ex-husband Kevin Federline on social media, who has criticized her nude picture posts and exposed a video of an argument with her sons. Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to show support for Britney amid these attacks, as she clearly showed on an Amp Livestream last Tuesday.
Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West Against Social Media Mob Mentality
The criticisms of Kanye West continue to stack as the years press on, and recently, it was his Yeezy Gap collaboration that caused a stir. It was revealed that West specifically told Gap not to hang his clothes, but to instead put them in large trash bags for customers to dig through. After receiving backlash, West would return to say that he is not apologizing for his creative vision—but this is just the latest in a long line of Kanye West moments that have placed the fashion designer in the spotlight for adverse reasons.
Mike Dean Talks Working With Beyoncé, Says Kanye West Scrapped Entire Album Once
In the entertainment industry, one thing almost every successful person will tell a newcomer is that they need to have thick skin. If they are a person who tends to get their feelings hurt or are overly sensitive about criticism, those aspiring artists may have difficulty adjusting, but Mike Dean has spent enough time building on being one of the best that he sheds any stressors like water off a duck's back.
Demi Lovato Explains Why She Feels "Survivor's Guilt" About Mac Miller's Death
Artists aren't always transparent about their struggles with addiction, but ever since Demi Lovato almost passed away from an overdose, the singer has been open about her recovery. Lovato was introduced to the industry as a child star and soon, she was a Pop icon tearing up music charts across the globe. Often, with fame and riches comes temptations, and for years, Lovato attempted to balance substance abuse with her career.
