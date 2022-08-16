ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

34-year-old woman is Iran's first monkeypox case

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHYLj_0hJPZM7d00

Iranian authorities announced Tuesday the first case of monkeypox in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The report said health authorities quarantined a 34-year-old woman living in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

Pedram Pakaeen, health ministry spokesperson, said the patient and her family members informed doctors after she developed symptoms on the skin of her hands.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets. Sexual contact may amplify transmission.

Most people recover from monkeypox without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful. More severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.

Globally, there have been more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox reported in nearly 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency.

Monkeypox is not a totally new disease but one that has been known since at least the 1970s and has been a serious challenge in Africa for years.

With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop the spread of the disease.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long

The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Warning over ‘fast-moving’ E coli outbreak spreading in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Xiao Jianhua: China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire to 13 years in jail

A China-born Canadian business tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company Tomorrow Holdings was fined 55 billion yuan ($8.1bn).Xiao, who disappeared from his room at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 and was believed to have been taken by Chinese mainland authorities, made his first public appearance in five years at the trial.The owner of the Beijing-based Tomorrow Holdings was convicted of illegally obtaining public deposits, breach of trust, bribery and the illegal use of billions of dollars funds, according to a ruling by the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Friday.He...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Africa#Iranian#Irna News
The Independent

Patients to be asked to minimise use of A&E units over winter

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help “minimise” pressure on A&E departments over the winter.In a letter to health chiefs, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said winter planning has begun earlier than usual, “recognising pressure on the NHS is likely to be substantial, particularly in urgent and emergency care”.Information attached to the letter asks hospitals to “implement your winter communications strategy to support the public to minimise pressures on urgent and emergency services”.The Daily Telegraph reports a renewed “help us help you” campaign to be launched later this year is expected to...
WORLD
The Independent

Female Afghan judge hiding from Taliban appeals against denial of entry to UK

A former female Afghan judge who is in hiding from the Taliban has appealed to the Home Office after it denied her application for permission to enter the UK.Lawyers from Kingsley Napley announced on Saturday that they have filed the first appeal at the Immigration Tribunal on behalf of their client named only as “Y” and her son.The firm said the Government’s decision has prevented the pair from reuniting with British and settled family members in the UK, including her nephew who works as a civil servant.They also said she has been left in a “gravely vulnerable position” following the...
WORLD
The Independent

UN: US buying big Ukraine grain shipment for hungry regions

The United States is stepping up to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment of food aid from ports no longer blockaded by war, the World Food Program chief has told The Associated Press.The final destinations for the grain are not confirmed and discussions continue, David Beasley said. But the planned shipment, one of several the U.N. agency that fights hunger is pursuing, is more than six times the amount of grain that the first WFP-arranged ship from Ukraine is now carrying toward people in the Horn of...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Bus collision at accident site leaves 15 dead in Turkey

A passenger bus collided Saturday with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured, officials said.Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted. The other eight fatalities were on the bus, he added.Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the incident.The Ilhas News Agency said two of its journalists were killed after pulling over to help the victims of the initial accident, in which a car came off the highway and slid down an embankment.Television footage showed an ambulance with severe damage to its rear while the bus lay on its side alongside the highway.Turkey has a poor record of road safety. Some 5,362 people were killed in traffic accidents last year, according to the government. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy