ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hoda Kotb appears to shut down rumours of feud with Today co-host Savannah Guthrie

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24M2QP_0hJPZLEu00

Hoda Kotb has seemingly addressed rumours of a feud between herself and her Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie .

The rumours of a feud between the anchors of the morning show have risen in recent weeks, with some speculating that the alleged tensions between the hosts increased when Guthrie revealed that she overslept and nearly missed her early morning call time last week. At the time, sources suggested to Page Six that Guthrie purposely arrived late the same week Kotb was on vacation to show NBC News who “the real boss” is.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Today show denied the report, telling Page Six : “Everything in this story is demonstrably false. Savannah overslept, plain and simple. She was coming in to work from upstate New York this morning. … When the show producer called her, she woke up and rushed in.”

This week, Kotb, 58, also appeared to deny the rumours when she shared an Instagram post showing her and Guthrie, 50, embracing.

In the caption, Kotb noted that the sweet photo was “just because,” before adding what appeared to be a thank you to Guthrie for the birthday tribute she’d dedicated to her co-host earlier this month.

“Just because - and thank you!!! It was absolutely perfect !! Xoxoox,” Kotb captioned the photo of herself and Guthrie.

The picture prompted a response from Guthrie, who wrote in the comments: “Love you mostest,” while Today show host Jenna Bush Hager also chimed in, adding: “Love you both!”

Kotb shared the sentimental picture of the co-anchors after Guthrie shared an album of photos, including the same one of the pair hugging, last week in honour of her co-host’s birthday. “She is our sunshine. Happy birthday, @hodakotb!” Guthrie captioned the Instagram album.

In the comments under Kotb’s recent picture, fans of the show’s co-hosts have responded with happiness over what many have taken to be a response to rumours of a feud.

“Way to put the rumors down! I hate gossip. Lovely ladies,” one person commented, while another said: “You two are killing it! Don’t listen to the noise!”

“I love this friendship. Don’t let anyone or anything break it. Love you Hoda and Savannah,” someone else wrote.

The post comes after Libby Leist, the senior vice president of Today , also denied the rumours of a feud to Page Six . In response to the allegations, Leist said: “Savannah and Hoda together guided the Today show through its darkest time, they bolstered the entire Today show staff when it was needed most, and they are each other’s biggest supporters. These two women have achieved so much together. In 2022, that should be the focus - not a made-up ‘catfight’ manufactured for clickbait.”

On 15 August, Kotb returned to the show, during which she was seated next to Guthrie, following her week-long vacation.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Today for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH

Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Today Show#Rumours#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Hoda Kotb reveals how she co-parents daughters with ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have their co-parenting dynamic down pat eight months after ending their engagement. The “Today” show co-anchor, 58, called her ex-fiancé, 64, a “great dad” in an interview with People published Tuesday. “He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” she said of their schedule with daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. “It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it,” Kotb continued, noting that she and Schiffman have two nannies and are “very open about fixing things” so...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid

Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
NFL
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy