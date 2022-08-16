Hoda Kotb appears to shut down rumours of feud with Today co-host Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb has seemingly addressed rumours of a feud between herself and her Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie .

The rumours of a feud between the anchors of the morning show have risen in recent weeks, with some speculating that the alleged tensions between the hosts increased when Guthrie revealed that she overslept and nearly missed her early morning call time last week. At the time, sources suggested to Page Six that Guthrie purposely arrived late the same week Kotb was on vacation to show NBC News who “the real boss” is.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Today show denied the report, telling Page Six : “Everything in this story is demonstrably false. Savannah overslept, plain and simple. She was coming in to work from upstate New York this morning. … When the show producer called her, she woke up and rushed in.”

This week, Kotb, 58, also appeared to deny the rumours when she shared an Instagram post showing her and Guthrie, 50, embracing.

In the caption, Kotb noted that the sweet photo was “just because,” before adding what appeared to be a thank you to Guthrie for the birthday tribute she’d dedicated to her co-host earlier this month.

“Just because - and thank you!!! It was absolutely perfect !! Xoxoox,” Kotb captioned the photo of herself and Guthrie.

The picture prompted a response from Guthrie, who wrote in the comments: “Love you mostest,” while Today show host Jenna Bush Hager also chimed in, adding: “Love you both!”

Kotb shared the sentimental picture of the co-anchors after Guthrie shared an album of photos, including the same one of the pair hugging, last week in honour of her co-host’s birthday. “She is our sunshine. Happy birthday, @hodakotb!” Guthrie captioned the Instagram album.

In the comments under Kotb’s recent picture, fans of the show’s co-hosts have responded with happiness over what many have taken to be a response to rumours of a feud.

“Way to put the rumors down! I hate gossip. Lovely ladies,” one person commented, while another said: “You two are killing it! Don’t listen to the noise!”

“I love this friendship. Don’t let anyone or anything break it. Love you Hoda and Savannah,” someone else wrote.

The post comes after Libby Leist, the senior vice president of Today , also denied the rumours of a feud to Page Six . In response to the allegations, Leist said: “Savannah and Hoda together guided the Today show through its darkest time, they bolstered the entire Today show staff when it was needed most, and they are each other’s biggest supporters. These two women have achieved so much together. In 2022, that should be the focus - not a made-up ‘catfight’ manufactured for clickbait.”

On 15 August, Kotb returned to the show, during which she was seated next to Guthrie, following her week-long vacation.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Today for comment.