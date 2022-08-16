ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghanistan: Women’s rights activist says Taliban know how to lie to international community

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STaD7_0hJPZJTS00

A women’s rights activist and lawyer from Afghanistan has said that the Taliban know how to lie to the international community, in light of the militant Islamists group’s insistence that they will allow teenage girls back into school following a ban on their attendance past the sixth grade.

Freshta Karimi, who fled the country in 2021 after the group seized power, said that the group “know the tricks.”

“They know how to cheat, they know how to lie to the international community... They know how to use the media,” Karimi added.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Female Afghan judge hiding from Taliban appeals against denial of entry to UK

A former female Afghan judge who is in hiding from the Taliban has appealed to the Home Office after it denied her application for permission to enter the UK.Lawyers from Kingsley Napley announced on Saturday that they have filed the first appeal at the Immigration Tribunal on behalf of their client named only as “Y” and her son.The firm said the Government’s decision has prevented the pair from reuniting with British and settled family members in the UK, including her nephew who works as a civil servant.They also said she has been left in a “gravely vulnerable position” following the...
WORLD
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
The Independent

Exiled Putin critic who sold DC home to Ivanka Trump dies mysteriously in US

An exiled investment banker who became a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin after leaving Russia has died in Washington DC, police have confirmed.Latvian-American Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of the upmarket 2400 M Apartment building in Georgetown shortly before 6pm on Sunday by officers responding to reports of a jumper, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told The Independent in a statement.Mr Rapoport was given first aid at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch said Mr Rapoport’s death remained under active investigation.“We do not suspect foul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#International Community#Islamists
The Independent

US lawmakers meet detained Philippine opposition leader

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, who was once banned from the Philippines by former President Rodrigo Duterte, on Friday met a long-detained Filipino opposition leader, whom he says was wrongfully imprisoned under Duterte and should be freed.Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and a group of U.S. legislators met former Sen. Leila de Lima for more than an hour in her high-security detention cell in the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila, according to her lawyer, Filibon Tacardon, and police.Details of their court-authorized meeting were not immediately available.Duterte had banned Markey and two other American legislators from traveling to the Philippines...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: British Indians have a racism problem – we need to be honest about it

I was recently sent a WhatsApp clip of a street vendor in India, dressed in a manner that suggested he was Muslim, apparently spitting into food containers. The clip was clearly doctored and shared in the name of “raising awareness”. But in fact it was intended to stir up more hatred against India’s Muslims – not just there, but among Hindus here in Britain.I come from a family of immigrants – my parents came to the UK from India and we all experienced racism, particularly in the early days. Yet despite this, I am heartbroken by how much racism I...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

A student was jailed for her tweets – thank the Saudi regime’s enablers

Salma al-Shehab is sitting in prison because of a retweet. The 34-year-old Leeds University student and mother of two young boys was travelling home to Saudi Arabia for a holiday when she found herself summoned to a special terrorism court and charged with using a website to “cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security”. What does that mean in plain English? She had a Twitter account and retweeted some dissidents. For that “crime”, she has been sentenced to 34 years in prison and, just to make sure she really learns her lesson, has also been given a 34-year travel ban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

At least 12 killed after Islamic militants attack hotel in Somali capital

At least 12 people were killed after Islamic militants stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu late on Friday night. The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist group statements.The group has been fighting to topple the Somalian government for over a decade, and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law instead.According to news reports, the attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coming soon – The Missing: The Ukrainians Abducted in Putin’s War

An investigation by The Independent has found possible violations of international law and possible war crimes in the way Russia has processed, moved and treated prisoners following their invasion of Ukraine.Bel Trew has been speaking to the civilians and soldiers who have been imprisoned and moved into Russa against their will, and to the families who have been trying to find out what has happened to their loved ones.Watch “The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war” on Independent TV.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
WORLD
The Independent

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin says she has taken drugs test following party video leak

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has said that she has undergone a drugs test after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party with friends.Ms Marin has come under fire for the clip, with some politicians suggesting that she should take a drugs test.“I consider these accusations very serious... to clear these possible suspicions, today I have taken a drug test, the results of which will come in about a week,” Ms Marin said on Friday, 19 August.Sign up to our newsletters.
EUROPE
The Independent

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors said Friday they have arrested the attorney general in Mexico's previous administration, apparently on charges he mishandled investigations into the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teacher college. Jesús Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then President Enrique Peña Nieto. In 2020, the current attorney general, Alejando Gertz Manero, accused Murillo Karam of “orchestrating a massive media trick” and leading a “generalized cover-up” in the case. The arrest came a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the army bore at least partial responsibility in the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy