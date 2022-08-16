Afghanistan: Women’s rights activist says Taliban know how to lie to international community

A women’s rights activist and lawyer from Afghanistan has said that the Taliban know how to lie to the international community, in light of the militant Islamists group’s insistence that they will allow teenage girls back into school following a ban on their attendance past the sixth grade.

Freshta Karimi, who fled the country in 2021 after the group seized power, said that the group “know the tricks.”

“They know how to cheat, they know how to lie to the international community... They know how to use the media,” Karimi added.

Sign up for our newsletters.