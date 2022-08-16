Zaha enjoys, Joshua prepares and McColgan reflects: Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Wilfried Zaha enjoyed his night in Liverpool.

And got some big praise from an old team-mate.

James Milner was up for the fight.

Reece James was hungrier than ever.

Lionel Messi and his wife ate out.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was getting ready to go in Saudi Arabia.

Athletics

Scenes in Munich.

Tennis

Classy from Stan Wawrinka.

Holger Rune reflected on his loss to Britain’s number one.

Coco Gauff responded to Billie Jean King’s congratulations.

Golf

Ian Poulter was reunited with his clubs.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles and her sister took in the NFL pre-season.

Jessica Gadirova won gold.

Basketball

Like father, like son.

Swimming

Working lunch for Sharron Davies.

Rowing

Life’s a beach for Helen Glover

Formula One

Mercedes having fun on their summer break.

Back on the bike for George Russell .

Williams turned the clock back 30 years.