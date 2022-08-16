Read full article on original website
Four Oklahoma kids advance to finals of national mullet competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
Oklahoma law allows students to take off in aviation core curriculum classes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is supporting students hoping to take flight in aviation careers. Our state is now the top spot in the nation for high school aviation curriculum. At Will Rogers Airport on Friday, Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 1147 into law. The law allows students...
OSBI hoping to narrow search area for missing Lousiana woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is releasing more information on the search for a missing Louisiana woman with the hope that it narrows the search area. Authorities said 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana en route to Colorado on August 4. Investigators said...
Back-to-School social media posts a privacy concern? Oklahoma parents discuss
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As back-to-school pictures make a comeback around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, one security company called Lookout is asking folks to watch how much information you share online. Fox 25 spoke with some parents at Scissortail Park, who have the same mindset. They made sure...
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class-action lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 1,800 members. Many members want recourse, and now, they could get it. We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces one of the largest meth seizures in state history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
