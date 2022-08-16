ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Four Oklahoma kids advance to finals of national mullet competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
MCALESTER, OK
OSBI hoping to narrow search area for missing Lousiana woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is releasing more information on the search for a missing Louisiana woman with the hope that it narrows the search area. Authorities said 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana en route to Colorado on August 4. Investigators said...
HOUMA, LA
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
TULSA, OK
Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class-action lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 1,800 members. Many members want recourse, and now, they could get it. We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
OHIO STATE
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
