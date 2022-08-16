(Lincoln, NE) -- An arrest is made in connection to an assault on a Lincoln Police officer. Lincoln Police say around 12:30 the morning of August 11th, officers spotted a green, "racing style motorcycle" with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been seen on multiple occasions driving, "extremely recklessly" through the downtown area. Police say the motorcycle continued northbound on Centennial mall, and driving up onto the west side sidewalk of Centennial Mall Park between P and Q streets.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO