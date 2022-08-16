ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Football Friday preview: McCaskey Tornado

LANCASTER, Pa. — With a little more than a week away from the start of the high school football season, News 8 continues our preview series in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The McCaskey Tornado hit the win column last season for the first time since 2018. The Tornado will see...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camp Hill, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Camp Hill, PA
abc27.com

Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Middletown football coach Scott Acri has resigned amid a hazing investigation, according to Middletown Area School District Communication Specialist Jody Zorbaugh. Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports. The district plans to release a...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

It Takes a Village: The Man behind Harrisburg’s Upcoming Eco-Village, The Bridge.

Placed within the side of a grassy hill overlooking Market Street, it has sat empty for years all while remaining majestic, yet imposing and grand in scale. Its two noticeable towers – one near the western end of the city and the other near the eastern end – scrape the sky and appear weather beaten as the elements have gracefully aged its brick facade. It is the former home of Bishop McDevitt High School, which during its 70-year tenure at Market Street, was – and still is, respectfully – Harrisburg’s most well-known private Catholic school. Founded in 1918, Bishop McDevitt (renamed in 1957 after Reverend Phillip R. McDevitt) established itself as a reputable educational institution noted mostly by locals for churning out spectacular student athletes turned NFL stars, such as natives Ricky Waters and LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Cliff 2022 Schedule
PennLive.com

Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

283 east reopened near Middletown after crash

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Lancaster Farming

Thoroughbred Breeder Rich Miller Still Loves The Game

PALMYRA, Pa. — Fifty years in the rodeo, demolition derby, concert, bluegrass festival and monster truck show game. The game ended in 2019 when Rich Miller sold Mountain Springs Arena and its approximate 70-acre tract in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania to a developer. He said the offer was simply one he couldn’t refuse.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
72K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy