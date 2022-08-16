Read full article on original website
Despite key departures, Shippensburg football remains as confident as ever
When a football team loses a player so talented that he earned Player of the Year honors across all sports, outsiders might naturally expect a step back. But for a Shippensburg football team in that exact position, it expects, if anything, the opposite.
WGAL
Football Friday preview: McCaskey Tornado
LANCASTER, Pa. — With a little more than a week away from the start of the high school football season, News 8 continues our preview series in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The McCaskey Tornado hit the win column last season for the first time since 2018. The Tornado will see...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
Micah Parsons takes to social media to show support for Harrisburg football coach Calvin Everett
Count Micah Parsons among those in the corner of Harrisburg football coach and athletic director Calvin Everett. The Dallas Cowboys star and former Harrisburg High player took to Facebook Wednesday, sharing an Op-Ed that was written on PennLive in support of Everett, to make it clear that he is behind his former coach, too.
Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Middletown football coach Scott Acri has resigned amid a hazing investigation, according to Middletown Area School District Communication Specialist Jody Zorbaugh. Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports. The district plans to release a...
Middletown officials remain mum on response to reported hazing on football team
Six days after a report of hazing involving some members of the football team, officials from the Middletown Area School District on Wednesday gave no indication as to what action they will take in response. During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Chelton Hunter told the school community that...
Middletown football team hazing investigation could end soon
For the first time publicly, Middletown Area School District leaders addressed an ongoing investigation into hazing involving the high school football team.
It Takes a Village: The Man behind Harrisburg’s Upcoming Eco-Village, The Bridge.
Placed within the side of a grassy hill overlooking Market Street, it has sat empty for years all while remaining majestic, yet imposing and grand in scale. Its two noticeable towers – one near the western end of the city and the other near the eastern end – scrape the sky and appear weather beaten as the elements have gracefully aged its brick facade. It is the former home of Bishop McDevitt High School, which during its 70-year tenure at Market Street, was – and still is, respectfully – Harrisburg’s most well-known private Catholic school. Founded in 1918, Bishop McDevitt (renamed in 1957 after Reverend Phillip R. McDevitt) established itself as a reputable educational institution noted mostly by locals for churning out spectacular student athletes turned NFL stars, such as natives Ricky Waters and LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
Middletown says more time is needed for investigation, delays statement on football hazing incident
Just hours after saying it expected to post a statement to its website regarding a hazing incident with its football team, the Middletown School District said Friday it will need more time. Jody Zorbaugh, a communications specialist with the district, told PennLive that the district is now “projected” to release...
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
Ramp from I-81 North to 322 West to be closed tonight through tomorrow, PennDOT says
The ramp from northbound Interstate-81 to Route 22/322 West in Dauphin County will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, until noon tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the closure is needed so a contractor can repair two sections of concrete. “One section is deteriorated,...
Thoroughbred Breeder Rich Miller Still Loves The Game
PALMYRA, Pa. — Fifty years in the rodeo, demolition derby, concert, bluegrass festival and monster truck show game. The game ended in 2019 when Rich Miller sold Mountain Springs Arena and its approximate 70-acre tract in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania to a developer. He said the offer was simply one he couldn’t refuse.
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to lake conditions
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The swimming areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County have been closed, because current lake conditions make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms, park officials said Thursday. "(Harmful algal blooms) can produce toxins and other compounds the can harm people, pets, or wildlife,"...
Lady Gaga to perform in Hershey next weekend
Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey in August as part of her summer stadium tour "The Chromatica Ball."
Pop band LANY performs in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park: photos
The pop group LANY performed in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park Friday evening as part of Harrisburg University’s ongoing summer concert series. The band Surfaces was the opening act.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County between the Toll House Road exit and the Hershey/Elizabethtown (Route 743) exit, according to dispatchers. Crews responded shortly after 5 a.m., also according to dispatchers. At this time, all lanes are...
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]
You can tell from driving up the hill where Sight & Sound Theatre is located, that it's going to be grand. The land, how well it is maintained, the professional staff navigating the buses and cars parking, the majestic building overlooking the fields. It's unique.
Harrisburg native wins gold at ACT-SO Nationals competition
Harrisburg native Madison Stokes is on top of the world and ready to make a difference after winning gold recently at the NAACP ACT-SO National competition in Atlantic City, N.J. The 2022 PA Cyber Charter School graduate competed against students from across the country and took home a gold medal...
