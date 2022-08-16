ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Prince Harry is rumored to be homesick and Meghan Markle is concerned

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States, there were palace insiders, who said Prince Harry had been unhappy and never comfortable with the protocol and was expected to find a way to leave the House of Windsor. insiders are now alleging that Meghan Markle is troubled about her husband being drawn back into the life that he gave up.
Queen Elizabeth snubs Prince Harry, praises Princes Charles, William for honoring Prince Philip's climate work

Queen Elizabeth has seemingly snubbed her grandson, Prince Harry, in a message sent to a religious conference. On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch sent a message to the 15th Lambeth Conference, which is known as a gathering of Anglican bishops held at Lambeth Palace in London where they hold prayer and reflect on world affairs. This year’s theme, "God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together," aimed to explore how they can respond "to the needs of a 21st Century world."
Prince Harry Reportedly Called David Beckham & Accused Victoria of Talking to Press About Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are probably not thrilled by Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors , which has some pretty explosive stories that seem to have a very negative Sussex slant. We already know that the royal expert dragged Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney into the Kate Middleton pre-wedding fight, so why not bring David and Victoria Beckham into the gossip chat?
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
