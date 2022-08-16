ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage

Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder

Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters. Green Mountain Power is changing the way your lights go on and off by putting up storage batteries all over Vermont. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 9 hours...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont

New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
VERGENNES, VT
Addison Independent

Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont

Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Festivals Forever and New Music From Jennifer Hartswick

For all the perks of living in the Green Mountains, going out into a giant field in the country to hear some amazing music is near the top of my list. We only get about 15 minutes of summer, so there's a real carpe diem vibe this time of year. Seriously, one minute the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is enchanting you at Shelburne Museum, and the next, you're buying Yaktrax for your dog.
WILLISTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

At least one shot at waterfront skatepark

Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vigil honors murdered Plattsburgh woman

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A vigil at the Samuel De Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh on Thursday night honored 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. The Plattsburgh woman was murdered last month. Yanulavich's ex-boyfriend Larry Hicks Jr. is a suspect in her murder. There is a warrant out for his arrest; however, he is...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

