Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WCAX
Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters. Green Mountain Power is changing the way your lights go on and off by putting up storage batteries all over Vermont. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 9 hours...
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
Soundbites: Festivals Forever and New Music From Jennifer Hartswick
For all the perks of living in the Green Mountains, going out into a giant field in the country to hear some amazing music is near the top of my list. We only get about 15 minutes of summer, so there's a real carpe diem vibe this time of year. Seriously, one minute the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is enchanting you at Shelburne Museum, and the next, you're buying Yaktrax for your dog.
mychamplainvalley.com
At least one shot at waterfront skatepark
Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
Burlington’s Emily Eley Offers 'Anti-Capitalist' Business Coaching
Emily Eley first used the phrase "anti-capitalist" to pitch herself as a business coach in August 2021. She signed up eight clients for a year of coaching sessions and made $60,000. It was the most success she'd ever had with her yearlong Made 4 More business coaching program, Eley said....
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
colchestersun.com
This $489,000 home in Colchester includes a deeded beach and a modern kitchen
This home in Colchester has three large bedrooms including a primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The lower level of the house has a lot of potential to be used as a rec room, home gym or something else. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price:...
mynbc5.com
Vigil honors murdered Plattsburgh woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A vigil at the Samuel De Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh on Thursday night honored 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. The Plattsburgh woman was murdered last month. Yanulavich's ex-boyfriend Larry Hicks Jr. is a suspect in her murder. There is a warrant out for his arrest; however, he is...
NAACP: Ban sales of racist items at VT state fair
A vendor at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates (NEACA) Gun Show held in Rutland City, Vermont on Aug. 13-14 was allegedly permitted to sell shackles with connections to slavery.
Swaying Daisies Farmstand Market & Café Buzzes With Sweet Treats in Ferrisburgh
The four-mile stretch of Route 7 between Charlotte and Ferrisburgh is quickly becoming a farmstand hot spot. In 2021, both Sweet Roots Farm & Market and Head Over Fields set up shop, offering farm-grown specialties and a pantry's worth of local grocery staples. This summer, Swaying Daisies Farmstand Market &...
