kentuckytoday.com

Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
