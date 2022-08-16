Read full article on original website
The ‘Wednesday‘ TV Series Is More Like an 8-Hour Tim Burton Movie
Speculation about Tim Burton’s Wednesday is at an all-time high. That being said, it might not play exactly like fans are expecting. With something like The Addams Family, it would make sense that we’d get an episodic, Saturday-morning cartoon feel. That’s not quite what the team behind the series is doing though. Instead, think of it more like a long-running miniseries, or an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.
KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members
KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
How 'Severance' perfected its creepy, beautiful visual language
"Severance" is one of the most exciting and visually striking series of 2022, earning it 14 Emmy nominations. CNN spoke to its production designer and set decorator about how they created its beautiful but deeply unsettling world.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive
The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
Mark Hoppus ‘Open to Whatever the Next Phase’ of blink-182 Is
Mark Hoppus has reiterated his openness to a new chapter of blink-182. Of course, what many blink fans hope is that the singer and bassist's willingness could prompt a return of his original creative foil in the pop-punk band, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge. That's despite the fact that Hoppus,...
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID
Travis Barker says he's got COVID and is bummed about it. The blink-182 drummer posted on his Instagram page yesterday (Aug. 18) "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," along with a photo of Barker hitting some equipment with his sticks backstage an Machine Gun Kelly show. Barker has been touring with MGK recently.
How Harper (10-Year-Old Spiritbox Fan) Learned to Scream
On the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old Harper stunned the world by screaming along to Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.” Now, in an exclusive interview, Harper tells us how she learned to scream. When Harper stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t expect...
Photos + Video: Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson Join Primus + ‘South Park’ Creators Onstage to Cover Rush
A stage filled with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the rock bands Primus, Ween and even Rush icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson isn't something that happens every day. But that's exactly what occurred at the South Park 25th Anniversary Concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre this...
Rage Against the Machine Perform ‘Fistful of Steel’ for First Time in Nearly 25 Years
Would you like some vintage Rage Against the Machine? Zack de la Rocha,. , Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk provided exactly that Friday night (Aug. 12) in New York as they brought out "Fistful of Steel" in their set for the first time in 25 years. The song was the...
Alice in Chains Have Black Metal Merch Now
While Alice in Chains may not be the first band you think of when it comes to black metal merchandise, the group actually does have a black metal hoodie for sale on their current tour that embraces the black metal artistic aesthetic. As shared by Reddit user superfuzz30, Alice in...
Primus + Ween Join Matt Stone + Trey Parker to Play Lots of ‘South Park’ Songs + ‘America F–k Yeah’ Live
Two celebratory concerts were staged at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the hit TV series South Park. Joining co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker onstage were Primus and Ween at various points of the show, as well as Rush legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.
Megadeth ‘Soldier On!’ With Ultra Catchy Third Song Off ‘The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!’
Megadeth have debuted the ultra-catchy new song "Soldier On!" which follows the release of the two previous The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! tracks "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers." Unlike that first pair of singles, the latter of which Dave Mustaine recently noted is what he believes is...
Livestream of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Announced – How + Where You Can Watch
As the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts near, there has now been a live streaming option announced for the upcoming Wembley Stadium show on Sept. 3. Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family have teamed up with Paramount to bring the concert to viewers worldwide. The concert will be presented in its...
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Reviews Rage Against the Machine Show
Metallica's Robert Trujillo saw Rage Against the Machine at Madison Square Garden in New York City and had some powerful praise to dole out after the show. Rage were playing their fifth and final show at the venue on Sunday, Aug. 14, completing a series of sold-out performances. Trujillo, who...
The Struts Drop Catchy, Sunset Strip-Inspired New Song ‘Fallin’ With Me’
When you know, you know! And The Struts knew they had something special with the new song "Fallin' With Me," so this fresh new earworm is here to occupy space in your brain while keeping your toes tapping. The track was inspired by nights out on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip,...
See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’
A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
