TV Series

Loudwire

The ‘Wednesday‘ TV Series Is More Like an 8-Hour Tim Burton Movie

Speculation about Tim Burton’s Wednesday is at an all-time high. That being said, it might not play exactly like fans are expecting. With something like The Addams Family, it would make sense that we’d get an episodic, Saturday-morning cartoon feel. That’s not quite what the team behind the series is doing though. Instead, think of it more like a long-running miniseries, or an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Loudwire

KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members

KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson

Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive

The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
MOVIES
Loudwire

Mark Hoppus ‘Open to Whatever the Next Phase’ of blink-182 Is

Mark Hoppus has reiterated his openness to a new chapter of blink-182. Of course, what many blink fans hope is that the singer and bassist's willingness could prompt a return of his original creative foil in the pop-punk band, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge. That's despite the fact that Hoppus,...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID

Travis Barker says he's got COVID and is bummed about it. The blink-182 drummer posted on his Instagram page yesterday (Aug. 18) "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," along with a photo of Barker hitting some equipment with his sticks backstage an Machine Gun Kelly show. Barker has been touring with MGK recently.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Loudwire

How Harper (10-Year-Old Spiritbox Fan) Learned to Scream

On the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old Harper stunned the world by screaming along to Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.” Now, in an exclusive interview, Harper tells us how she learned to scream. When Harper stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t expect...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Alice in Chains Have Black Metal Merch Now

While Alice in Chains may not be the first band you think of when it comes to black metal merchandise, the group actually does have a black metal hoodie for sale on their current tour that embraces the black metal artistic aesthetic. As shared by Reddit user superfuzz30, Alice in...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
MUSIC
Loudwire

See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’

A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Loudwire

Loudwire

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

