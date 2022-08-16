Read full article on original website
Related
WWE’s McMahon Probe Finds Ex-CEO Gave $5M to Trump Charity
Before his hasty exit as World Wrestling Entertainment’s CEO last month, former franchise heavyweight Vince McMahon made contributions totaling $5 million to the Donald J. Trump Foundation, according to The Wall Street Journal. A “substantially complete” probe by WWE’s board into its one-time chief has concluded that the donations to Trump’s now-shuttered charity were given in chunks of $4 million and $1 million in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Coincidentally, these gifts corresponded with Trump’s two appearances at WWE events—in 2007, at WrestleMania 23, where he infamously shaved McMahon’s head during the “Battle of the Billionaires,” and in 2009, when he went on WWE Raw. A person who reviewed Trump’s WrestleMania contract told the Journal that Trump had directed McMahon to give his foundation the $4 million, which represented 98 percent of all contributions the charity received that year. The Trump Foundation was dissolved in 2018, as part of a settlement with the New York state attorney general’s office.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump for WWE appearances
For weeks, rumors have circulated about just how much money Vince McMahon paid out off the books during his tenure at the head of WWE, with the exact recipients of his payouts largely shrouded in mystery. Fortunately, that shroud has been pulled back ever so slightly, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that $5 million […] The post Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump for WWE appearances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Tommaso Ciampa On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, Triple H taking over creative, and much more. You can read his comments below. Tommaso Ciampa on his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE: “The craziest, funniest...
wrestlingrumors.net
It Adds Up: New Report Confirms Theory About Vince McMahon Payments
That seals it. WWE has been shaken up in a huge way with the retirement of Vince McMahon, who had led the company for the better part of forty years. The change came as a result of a variety of payments McMahon made to various people using company funds, which led to an internal investigation. Now we know that a theory about some of these payments was accurate.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Calls Vince McMahon a “Once in a Generation Genius”
AEW star Chris Jericho recently appeared on Swerve City Podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s legacy in the wrestling business:. “I can go back working for him for 17-18 years. Obviously, there are Vince-isms and Vince-foibles that don’t make sense,...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Confirms Original Plans For His Feud With Eddie Kingston
AEW has a unique setup in place when it comes progressing storylines, as the CEO of the company, Tony Khan, revealed in the past that he is the lead booker for all of their shows. But with veterans like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho on the roster, it appears that Khan is open to tweaking storylines when seasoned talent makes a suggestion. "You let the story lead you; you don't try and lead the story," Chris Jericho said on the "Swerve City Podcast." "Meaning you go in a direction of not necessarily what the audience is doing but what you feel that the audience is feeling, and you kind of have instinct after doing this for so many years."
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Suggests Fans Will See Big Change In How NXT Talent Transitions To WWE's Main Roster
In recent years, under the Vince McMahon regime in WWE, when "NXT" wrestlers were called up to either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," there was a pretty decent chance that they would see a character change, or simply not have a long term plan from the creative team when they made the transition. However, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge of main roster creative and longtime friend Shawn Michaels in charge of creative for "NXT," that process could be changing.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Writer On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Push Kevin Owens
Times are certainly changing for WWE and now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative it seems that fans can expect to see some different takes on familiar characters. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been very aggressive in recent weeks as it seems that he’s going back to the Prizefighter gimmick that he used in NXT. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. seems to be a big support of KO and he recently showed support for Owens on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast when he said, “Kevin Owens is going to be the main face or heel, I don’t care, on ‘Monday Night Raw,’ whether anyone likes it or not.”
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
Sam Gradwell Confirms WWE Release
Sam Gradwell is gone from WWE. Gradwell took to social media to say he'll be a free agent on September 23, confirming he was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. Gradwell was part of the NXT UK Championship tournament in 2017 and remained part of the NXT UK brand throughout his WWE tenure. He last wrestled on the August 11 episode of NXT UK.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
PWMania
WWE is Planning on Big Segments for the Third Hour of RAW
Corey Graves provided an explanation on the latest episode of the “After The Bell” podcast as to why WWE has been focusing the 10 o’clock hour on RAW:. “I’m gonna pull back the curtain for you a little bit. We as WWE, as a publicly traded company, spend a ton of money on research, development, you’re following ratings, you’re watching viewing patterns, when people tune in, when people tune out, what they like to stay for, and what makes them stay longer. There’s a lot of research that goes into how we build these shows and how we lay them out.”
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Makes Prediction About AEW's Future With Warner Bros Discovery
Eric Bischoff has an optimistic outlook for AEW. Time Warner and Discovery merged with one another in April and it once again created speculation as to how AEW will be perceived by a new television regime. On a special "After 83 Weeks" Q&A episode, he calmed the waves of concern that AEW may be on the chopping block after multiple high-profile TV show and movie cancellations. "I'm probably more convinced than most anybody that's not in the company, AEW's going to be fine," Bischoff said. "Here's what I'll be looking for, here's my indicator: at the upfronts, after the first of the year, how prevalent is AEW being promoted to advertisers during the upfronts?"
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander
It's been a few days now since Kris Statlander officially announced the extent of the injury she suffered during a match on "AEW Dark: Elevation," which will keep the AEW star out for approximately six to eight months. The injury couldn't have come at a worst time for Statlander, who was arguably on the hottest run of her career, and a new report seems to confirm how unfortunate the timing was.
Investigation into Vince McMahon's hush money payments reportedly turns up Trump charity donations
Even after Vince McMahon, the former WWE chief executive, retired from the company amid an investigation into his hush money payments to women, news of additional payments is still coming out. The latest revelation involves former president Donald Trump.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Teases Getting Physical With Julia Hart In AEW Following Recent Miro Angle
Rusev and Lana were an absolute force to be reckoned with at the peaks of their WWE careers, but when COVID-19 struck and WWE began to make budget cuts to their roster, the real-life married couple found themselves released by WWE and free to move on to a new chapter. Since then, Rusev has gone on to have a fairly successful run in AEW under the new persona of Miro. And though Lana (CJ Perry) hasn't debuted with AEW as of this writing, there have been many occasions where Miro has hinted that his wife and former manager could appear on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Hopes Tony Khan Wakes Up To Idea That Could Help Him Rival WWE
Wrestling promotions working hand-in-hand is something that fans are eager to see nowadays, and previously that was a situation that NWA and AEW had, with talent appearing back and forth over a period of time. But that hasn't happened in over a year. AEW boss Tony Khan got the wrestling world talking by revealing that he paid for all the AEW talent that appeared on NWA's EmPowerrr PPV, but despite that, NWA owner Billy Corgan insists that "everything is kind of cool" between them.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
Comments / 0