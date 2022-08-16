AEW has a unique setup in place when it comes progressing storylines, as the CEO of the company, Tony Khan, revealed in the past that he is the lead booker for all of their shows. But with veterans like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho on the roster, it appears that Khan is open to tweaking storylines when seasoned talent makes a suggestion. "You let the story lead you; you don't try and lead the story," Chris Jericho said on the "Swerve City Podcast." "Meaning you go in a direction of not necessarily what the audience is doing but what you feel that the audience is feeling, and you kind of have instinct after doing this for so many years."

