Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Urban County Council, KU reach agreement on tree removal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities have come to an agreement addressing the utility’s cutting and removal of trees located under power transmission lines throughout Fayette County. The joint resolution is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and...
WKYT 27

Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
foxlexington.com

Sisters achieve dream of opening Lexington winery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two sisters sharing one dream. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery is the newest small farm winery in Lexington owned by Kecia Scherr and Shelby Stephens. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery started selling bottles in 2018. The wine shack opened less than a year ago. However, their...
WTVQ

New pirate ship coming to Woodland Aquatic Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new pirate ship is coming to Lexington’s Woodland Aquatic Center!. Mayor Linda Gorton announced the upgrade Friday. The new ship announcement comes a couple of years after the last pirate ship was taken out of the Woodland pool because of safety concerns. The...
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
bereadylexington.com

Are You Ready to Help Lexington Be Ready?

If you’re ready to help your community be better prepared for emergencies and disasters, Lexington Emergency Management wants you for a spot in our upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class #34. Training begins on Wednesday, September 9. After graduation, nine weeks later, you’ll join a select cadre of trained emergency responders. So far, more than 400 people have graduated from the CERT classes.
foxlexington.com

Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
foxlexington.com

How Lexington residents can get free cake on Sept. 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready to celebrate its 25th birthday, and they’re doing so in a big way. On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out a free Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 customers who arrive at any of their Lexington or Louisville locations.
WKYT 27

Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ

Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers

RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
kentuckytoday.com

Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
foxlexington.com

Berea Independent Schools push back start date

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Students in Berea will have to wait a few more days for their first day of school. Berea Independent Schools were scheduled to start classes Thursday but due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the district the first day of school has been pushed back to Monday, Aug. 22.
WKYT 27

Death investigations underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
WUKY

Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in

The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
LEXINGTON, KY

