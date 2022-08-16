Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Urban County Council, KU reach agreement on tree removal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities have come to an agreement addressing the utility’s cutting and removal of trees located under power transmission lines throughout Fayette County. The joint resolution is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and...
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
foxlexington.com
Sisters achieve dream of opening Lexington winery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two sisters sharing one dream. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery is the newest small farm winery in Lexington owned by Kecia Scherr and Shelby Stephens. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery started selling bottles in 2018. The wine shack opened less than a year ago. However, their...
WTVQ
New pirate ship coming to Woodland Aquatic Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new pirate ship is coming to Lexington’s Woodland Aquatic Center!. Mayor Linda Gorton announced the upgrade Friday. The new ship announcement comes a couple of years after the last pirate ship was taken out of the Woodland pool because of safety concerns. The...
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
bereadylexington.com
Are You Ready to Help Lexington Be Ready?
If you’re ready to help your community be better prepared for emergencies and disasters, Lexington Emergency Management wants you for a spot in our upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class #34. Training begins on Wednesday, September 9. After graduation, nine weeks later, you’ll join a select cadre of trained emergency responders. So far, more than 400 people have graduated from the CERT classes.
foxlexington.com
wdrb.com
UK cheerleaders use their unique skills to help clean school in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the University of Kentucky cheerleading team donated a full set of uniforms to Letcher County High School when they saw the devastating flooding that hit the region. The team in eastern Kentucky lost nearly everything, and the Wildcats and their head coach, Ryan Martin...
foxlexington.com
How Lexington residents can get free cake on Sept. 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready to celebrate its 25th birthday, and they’re doing so in a big way. On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out a free Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 customers who arrive at any of their Lexington or Louisville locations.
Lexington taking steps to improve public safety
Lexington has taken several steps to address issues and concerns related to public safety and police.
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
WTVQ
Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers
RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
Music fills the air as the Berea Celtic Fest returns to Madison County
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
foxlexington.com
Berea Independent Schools push back start date
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Students in Berea will have to wait a few more days for their first day of school. Berea Independent Schools were scheduled to start classes Thursday but due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the district the first day of school has been pushed back to Monday, Aug. 22.
WKYT 27
Death investigations underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
WUKY
Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in
The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
