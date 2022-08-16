Read full article on original website
Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says
Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
liveboston617.org
New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
liveboston617.org
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
liveboston617.org
One Person Arrested after a Search Warrant Leads to the Recovery of Drugs

Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
Teen accused of attacking Henderson School principal in Boston faces upgraded assault charges
A Boston teenager accused of attacking her school principal last fall, sending the woman to the hospital, faces upgraded charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury, reports said. In Boston Municipal Court Wednesday, the 17-year-old Mattapan resident accused of attacking her principal at...
nbcboston.com
Former State Trooper Indicted in Superior Court in Deadly 2021 Boston Crash
The case against a former Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Boston last year has moved to superior court with a new indictment this week. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy just days before...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Former Mass. state trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Taunton Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Charge
A Taunton woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in federal court in Boston. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. She was indicted on the charge by a grand jury in August 2020.
universalhub.com
Man shot repeatedly on Burrell Street in Roxbury; suspect arrested
Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man for a shooting outside 77 Burrell St. around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Devon Hamilton, 22, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, police say.
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton woman facing up to 20 years in prison on federal drug dealing charges
BOSTON – A Taunton woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to cocaine possession charges. Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Aug. 22, 2023, when Ambers is set to complete the Court-run RISE (Repair, Invest, Succeed, Emerge) Program. Ambers was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2020.
Three people arrested, two injured in alleged shooting incident in Lawrence, police say
Three people have been arrested while two have been injured in connection to a shooting that happened in the Manchester Street and May Street area of Lawrence, police said. Police did not identify those arrested or the victims. The shooting occurred earlier Friday morning. Police recovered a firearm after the...
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
liveboston617.org
Officers assigned to District B-3 Drug Control Unit Make On-Site Firearm and Drug Arrest [Repeat Offender]

Police in Quincy investigating overnight fatal shooting
Local and state police in Quincy are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight, officials said. Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of 5 Crown Drive where they found a man estimated to be in his 30s in a stairwell with gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital for emergency treatment but did not survive his injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.
Comments / 1