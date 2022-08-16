Read full article on original website
Dexter Lumis: I've Been Drawing Since I Was A Little Kid, I Have An Art Degree
Dexter Lumis' passion for art isn't just a gimmick. Throughout his time on WWE NXT, Lumis often drew caricatures, both to send messages to his rivals and to express his love for Indi Hartwell. Fans went a few months without seeing his artwork in the aftermath of his release, but Lumis seemingly sent a new drawing to Hartwell on the August 17 episode of NXT 2.0.
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Alexa Bliss: Bianca Belair Has Been A Great Champion, But Her Days Are Numbered
Alexa Bliss remains focused on winning a title, and her current alliance with Bianca Belair hasn't changed that. During an interview on the July 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bliss warned Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair (and her SummerSlam challenger, Becky Lynch) to watch their backs. She vowed to regain her place at the top of the women's division. The following week, Bliss aligned with Belair and Asuka to face off against the trio of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley. The two teams will collide at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Hangman Page Says He's Too Stubborn To Take Advice, Takes Pride In 'Trial And Error'
Hangman Page has been with AEW since the start of the process and prefers to do things on his own. Page is one of the top stars in the company and a former AEW World Champion. AEW is littered with well-traveled veterans like CM Punk, Sting, Arn Anderson, Jim Ross, and more. While Page will listen to their advice, he won't listen too hard.
LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF・
The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner
Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever
Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Mickie James Doesn't Know What's Next, But She Will Always Be Involved In Wrestling
Mickie James comments on her future in wrestling. On August 8, James tweeted that she felt she was done in wrestling and then followed up on August 10 by asking what was left for her to prove. Speaking to MYTV26 at Stocktoncon, James was asked what's next for her. "I...
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Damian Priest: We Knew Fans Would Go Crazy Over Rhea Ripley Choking Dominik Mysterio With Her Legs
Damian Priest knew how fans would react to Rhea Ripley choking Dominik Mysterio with her legs. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion has gone viral in recent weeks as she has continued to dominate Rey Mysterio's son. She has choked him with her legs and outright beat him up during The Judgment Day's feud with the father-son duo.
Tony Khan Discusses Comparisons To Paul Heyman, Says Heyman Is A Genius
Tony Khan has been around wrestling for his entire life, first starting as a fan who would attend shows and book shows in his notebook, and now running All Elite Wrestling. Khan did not sit under the learning tree of anyone when it came to running a promotion, just learning from history and his own mistakes during AEW's run that started in January 2019.
Shawn Michaels On NXT Europe: This Has Been The Goal Of Triple H's For Quite Some Time
On Thursday, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus following a Worlds Collide event on September 4. After taking the rest of the year off, NXT Europe will be launched as the brand expands to cover more ground. Shawn Michaels, who is now listed as WWE Vice...
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her
All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
Nina Samuels Hopes Fans Enjoyed The 'Nina Samuels Show'
Nina Samuels thinks the world needs more Nina. Samuels took to social media to confirm her WWE release, writing, "Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK. Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina --"
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Plans To Do Women's G1 Before The Pandemic
Beyond Wrestling wrapped season two of its Uncharted Territory series at the end of 2019, leading into Heavy Lies The Crown in December 2019. As the calendar flipped to 2020, Beyond was gearing up for its Americanrana event, but plans were scrapped due to the pandemic. Speaking on the North-South...
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
Edge Was Asked To Be On Creative Team During Triceps Injury, Wanted To Help With Promos
Edge is always open for advice. Edge is one of the most tenured wrestlers in the WWE locker room, having started his career in the early 90s and joining WWE in 1996. After returning from a neck injury in 2020 that cost him nearly a decade of his career, Edge is more than happy to give back now that he's part of the locker room again.
