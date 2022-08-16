ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dexter Lumis: I've Been Drawing Since I Was A Little Kid, I Have An Art Degree

Dexter Lumis' passion for art isn't just a gimmick. Throughout his time on WWE NXT, Lumis often drew caricatures, both to send messages to his rivals and to express his love for Indi Hartwell. Fans went a few months without seeing his artwork in the aftermath of his release, but Lumis seemingly sent a new drawing to Hartwell on the August 17 episode of NXT 2.0.
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Alexa Bliss: Bianca Belair Has Been A Great Champion, But Her Days Are Numbered

Alexa Bliss remains focused on winning a title, and her current alliance with Bianca Belair hasn't changed that. During an interview on the July 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bliss warned Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair (and her SummerSlam challenger, Becky Lynch) to watch their backs. She vowed to regain her place at the top of the women's division. The following week, Bliss aligned with Belair and Asuka to face off against the trio of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley. The two teams will collide at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner

Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever

Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could

Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Tony Khan Discusses Comparisons To Paul Heyman, Says Heyman Is A Genius

Tony Khan has been around wrestling for his entire life, first starting as a fan who would attend shows and book shows in his notebook, and now running All Elite Wrestling. Khan did not sit under the learning tree of anyone when it came to running a promotion, just learning from history and his own mistakes during AEW's run that started in January 2019.
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her

All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
Nina Samuels Hopes Fans Enjoyed The 'Nina Samuels Show'

Nina Samuels thinks the world needs more Nina. Samuels took to social media to confirm her WWE release, writing, "Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK. Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina --"
