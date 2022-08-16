ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michele Rokes
3d ago

Prayers and consolences to the officers family and friends. You will be greatly missed.

Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP

A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, the state police announced on Friday, August 19. Joshua Matthew Ravel, 26, of Harrisburg, was assigned to Troop J, York when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15," state police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PennLive.com

Pa. man tells police he ‘wanted to’ catch his building on fire: report

An Allegheny County man is accused of stealing his neighbor’s wreath and setting it on fire, something he told investigators was possibly meant to burn down the building. 33-year-old Mark Douglas Daniels is accused of taking the wreath from his neighbor’s door on Aug. 11, plus a wood trim from her landing, and burning them on the front porch, TribLive reported from court records.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen burned in Kittanning house fire

KITTANNING, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Armstrong County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of North Water Street in Kittanning. Kittanning Fire Department No. 4 Chief Earl Kline said the people living inside the home were all out when their crews arrived. He said a teenage boy had burns to his arms and was taken to UPMC Mercy.
KITTANNING, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting

VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Pickle Jar and a Storage Building Burned to the Ground

Photo above submitted to Beaver County Radio. Other Photos by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 19, 2022 8:35 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone reported Friday morning that the Pickle Jar Antique Shop and a...
ROCHESTER, PA
