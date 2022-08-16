Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
wrestlinginc.com
Jacqueline Names Two WWE Stars She Wants Matches Against
It appears a popular trend in wrestling these days is a legendary wrestler having one last match, especially since the commercial success of Ric Flair's Last Match during Starrcast V weekend. Since then, several wrestlers have revealed they've been approached about having their own one last match while turning it down at the same time. One wrestler who wouldn't turn it down though is Jacqueline.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Confirms Original Plans For His Feud With Eddie Kingston
AEW has a unique setup in place when it comes progressing storylines, as the CEO of the company, Tony Khan, revealed in the past that he is the lead booker for all of their shows. But with veterans like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho on the roster, it appears that Khan is open to tweaking storylines when seasoned talent makes a suggestion. "You let the story lead you; you don't try and lead the story," Chris Jericho said on the "Swerve City Podcast." "Meaning you go in a direction of not necessarily what the audience is doing but what you feel that the audience is feeling, and you kind of have instinct after doing this for so many years."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk's Puzzling Public Challenge To Top AEW Star Goes Unanswered
At "AEW Dynamite" this week, we saw CM Punk open the show by issuing an unexpected challenge. He came out to the ring to offer a rematch to former AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page. "Hangman, you want your rematch, you got it right here, right now," Punk said. Punk...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Has Reportedly Been So Unhappy Backstage At AEW That Some Thought He May Quit
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" started with an absolute bang when CM Punk called out AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and Eddie Kingston. Since the show aired, it's been reported that Punk went off script when he called out Page for a rematch from their bout earlier this year, knowing prior that the former champion wouldn't appear to accept his challenge.
wrestlinginc.com
Brian Gewirtz Confirms Top WWE Star Was Considered For Triple H's Evolution Stable
One of the best remembered WWE factions of the early 21st century is no doubt Evolution. The group consisted of Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. They experienced lots of success and won many championships, however, this group of four was not decided upon from the very beginning.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Addresses The Crowd After His Return On AEW Dynamite
After being away for nearly 300 days, an emotional Kenny Omega addressed fans after himself & The Young Bucks defeated Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in a first-round tournament match to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. "Somehow, by a stroke of luck, and because these guys...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Suggests Fans Will See Big Change In How NXT Talent Transitions To WWE's Main Roster
In recent years, under the Vince McMahon regime in WWE, when "NXT" wrestlers were called up to either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," there was a pretty decent chance that they would see a character change, or simply not have a long term plan from the creative team when they made the transition. However, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge of main roster creative and longtime friend Shawn Michaels in charge of creative for "NXT," that process could be changing.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Addresses Why WWE Match With Steve Austin Never Happened
After Goldberg finally signed with WWE in 2003, many fans were clamoring for fresh match-ups that involved the former WCW Champion. While viewers were able to see some of those dream matches come to fruition, such as a bout with The Rock, one that never happened was Goldberg versus arguably the biggest WWE star of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
wrestlinginc.com
Thunder Rosa Comments On The Tone Sasha Banks And Naomi Set Walking Out Of WWE
Thunder Rosa may be in AEW, but she has paid attention to one of the biggest WWE stories of the year: Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the May 16th edition of "Monday Night Raw." "She made that statement and it paid off for her, but for some people...
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons Comment On Being Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament
After weeks of expectation that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark would be teaming together in the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, things took a turn this afternoon. Reports first emerged suggesting Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne would be replacing Lyons and Stark in the tournament, with Shawn Michaels eventually confirming the news, claiming Starks was dealing with an injury and Lyons was "medically unavailable."
wrestlinginc.com
Two AEW Stars Apparently 'Frustrated' With Their Booking
Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, known collectively as the Varsity Blondes, are the latest AEW wrestlers to express frustration with their creative direction. During the 8/17 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Varsity Blondes were squashed by The Gun Club in a match that lasted all of 31 seconds. The match ended so quickly that Pillman Jr. was never allowed to tag in, as Colten Gunn jumped Pillman Jr. in the corner before hitting a Colt 45 on Garrison for the pinfall victory.
Comments / 0