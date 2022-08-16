Read full article on original website
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
LeBron James Officially Signs Massive Extension With Lakers: Details
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a topsy turvy partnership over the last few years. While they did win an NBA title together, there have been two seasons in which they did not make the playoffs and one season where they fell off in the first round. Despite this, the Lakers have made it clear that they want to keep LeBron around for a long time as he means a whole lot to the franchise.
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
Kevin Durant Celtics Rumors Get Hit With A Sobering Update
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are on the outs right now which means that some sort of trade is being attempted. If you are a big fan of the Brooklyn Nets, you know that this is a less-than-ideal situation for the franchise, as now they won't have a true superstar once KD is gone. Sure, they will have Kyrie Irving, but it's hard to maintain superstar status when you barely play 50 games per season.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Feelings On Bronny James Jr.
If you have been paying attention to the basketball offseason, then you would know that many of the headlines have been taken up by none other than Bronny James Jr. He is the most famous high school basketball player in the world right now, and for good reason. He is the oldest son of LeBron James, and in about a year from now, he will be gearing up for his very first season of college basketball, which would then ultimately lead him to the NBA.
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronny & Bryce James Show Off A New Nike LeBron 20 Colorway
LeBron James has had a solid signature sneaker run over the past 20 years. LeBron is known for delivering some fantastic shoes, although most fans will tell you that he peaked during his time in Miami. Either way, the Nike LeBron line continues to shine, and in 2022, fans will be getting the Nike LeBron 20, which is likely to drop closer to the start of the NBA season.
Deshaun Watson Reacts To Lengthy Suspension
Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games following an appeal from the NFL into his original suspension recommendation of just six games. It seemed like the league had been looking for a full-season suspension, but in the end, the NFL decided to settle with Watson on 11 games, a $5 million fine, and a behavioral training program.
Stephen A. Smith's Prediction Will Upset Cowboys Fans
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular men in sports media, and for about six weeks, Smith was absent from his main show, First Take. Smith's absence was severely felt as the show just simply wasn't worth watching without him there. Now, Smith is back and better than ever, which means we are getting his incredible hot takes and sense of humor.
LeBron James Responds To Report That Bronny Is Going To Oregon
Bronny James Jr. has been making headlines as of late thanks to his play in Europe. Bronny is currently playing in a club showcase with his brother Bryce, and Bronny has been showing the world just how talented he really is. There is no telling what Bronny will accomplish in the world of basketball, but there is no doubt that he will at least get to play college ball which is something his father never got to do.
LeBron James Breaks NBA Record With New Lakers Extension
LeBron James is considered to be a billionaire, which is pretty impressive when you consider how he is still playing basketball. Most billionaire athletes only attain that kind of wealth once they have retired. LeBron on the other hand has been able to play high-level basketball all while securing various brand deals and business endeavors.
Lakers Pursuit Of Kyrie Irving Gets An Update After LeBron Extension
Yesterday was huge for the Los Angeles Lakers as they were able to lock down LeBron James with a contract extension worth $97.1 million. This contract extension comes with a player option in the second year, however, it guarantees LeBron's commitment to the Lakers for at least the next two seasons.
Stephen A. Smith Gives The Lakers A Reality Check
Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to prove. They are coming off of a terrible season in which they couldn't even make it to the playoffs despite having seasoned veterans like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. They were completely swept by a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers, and now, some are wondering whether or not the Lakers can bounce back as constructed.
LeBron James Reportedly Contemplated Going Elsewhere
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently came to an agreement on a massive two-year contract extension that is worth $97.1 million. This is a huge deal for LeBron as it keeps him with the Lakers for at least two more seasons. He can choose to leave the Lakers in the third year, however, that will all depend on whether or not the Lakers end up picking up Bronny James Jr.
James Dolan Reacts To Rumor That He Might Sell The Knicks
James Dolan has always been heavily criticized by New York Knicks fans. He has made a ton of bad decisions over the years and he has also been incredibly arrogant as it pertains to his tenure. Dolan seems to think he knows it all, which is hilarious when you consider how the Knicks have been a disaster ever since their run in the 1990s.
LeBron James Hit With Huge Promise From The Lakers
LeBron James is one of the best players in the history of the entire NBA, so it only makes sense that a team like the Los Angeles Lakers would seek to do everything they can to keep LeBron happy. After all, the Lakers are not in a great position right now, and they need him more than ever before, especially after last season's epic collapse.
Shaq Delivers Huge Steph Curry Hot Take Following Championship Season
Steph Curry just came off of an incredible season in which he won his fourth title as a member of the Golden State Warriors. It was a truly special championship for Curry, especially since it was the first time he was ever able to win the Finals MVP. This is the one thing that Curry still did not have on his resume, and it was about time he got it.
Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice Devolves Into All-Out Brawl: Watch
In the lead-up to the NFL regular season, teams like to hold joint practices. These practices are usually held ahead of preseason matches featuring the two respective teams. This year, some NFL teams are holding these joint sessions, including the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. The Panthers and...
NFL
