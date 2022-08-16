ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters neck and neck in sheriff's race

Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are running in a virtual tie for the job of Jacksonville sheriff, a new poll found. The poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows Waters with 41% support and Burton with 39%. The margin of error is +/- 5.9 percentage points, meaning it could go either way.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Fernandina bans smoking at beaches and parks

Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
wjct.org

UNF treads carefully to comply with Stop WOKE Act

University of North Florida’s new president, Moez Limayem, says he’s focused on “objectivity” as the school implements Florida’s new law regulating race-related instruction. The law restricts schools and businesses from teaching that one race is inherently superior or that anyone should feel distressed by their...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Jacksonville's unemployment edges down to 2.8%

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate edged lower in July but job growth, while still strong, slowed down slightly. The unemployment rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.9% in June to 2.8% in July, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Aug. 19.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

State backs Christian school in pregame prayer fight

The Florida Department of Education is backing a Tampa Christian school in a legal battle over a pregame prayer before a championship football game against Jacksonville’s University Christian School. Attorneys for the department filed a 28-page brief this week at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blasting the...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

$15.4 million grant paves way to replace JTA buses

A federal grant is fueling the Jacksonville Transportation Authority's efforts to trade up to cleaner compressed natural gas buses and mothball some older diesel units as well. The $15.4 million U.S. Department of Transportation Low or No Emissions Buses and Bus Facilities Grant will lead to 21 new CNG buses,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras hires new leader from New York

A classic Disney film changed Grant O'Brien's life. O'Brien, the new music director of the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras, didn't particularly care for classical music when he was growing up in Houston. He was a drummer in a rock band that played Rush, White Stripes and Led Zeppelin covers. Then...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

