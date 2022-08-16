One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially happening, almost three years after the second season wrapped its run on the small screen. As reported by Crunchyroll, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed on Thursday that a third season of the hit show will be going into production. A key visual drawn by character designer Chikashi Kubota was posted alongside the announcement. The artwork features Saitama and Garou, but it doesn't offer any teasers of what will actually evolve in the upcoming season.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO