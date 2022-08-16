Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Warzone Announces 'Fifth and Final' Season
Activision has announced that the fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Warzone will begin on August 24, implying the release of Warzone 2 could be right around the corner. Announced on the game's website, the final season is named Last Stand and is centred around a league of Call of Duty villains led by Black Ops 2's Raul Menendez. The original Modern Warfare's Khaled Al-Asad also makes an appearance, alongside Ghosts' Gabriel T. Rorke and Black Ops 3's He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
Valorant Game Modes
The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video
Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests
There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
All Dragon Ball Skins in Fortnite
The Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover is here. Players can purchase four separate Dragon Ball Super skins and accessories with this limited-time event. You'll have to buy V-bucks with real-world money to use these skins. This Fortnite Wiki Guide will detail everything you'll need to know about all the Dragon...
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor Set
This page contains details to help you get the Death Jarl armor set in the Forgotten Saga DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This armor features a design based on the roots of Yggdrasil and some of the strongest modifiers in the game. How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor...
One D&D: Dungeons & Dragons Dropping 'Editions', Developing VTT Tools
Hot on the heels of the 5e reboot of Spelljammer, the team at Wizards of the Coast has revealed One D&D, which markes the beginning of "a new generation of Dungeons & Dragons." WotC has been working on "what's next" for D&D since last year, but details have been sparse...
One-Punch Man Season 3 Announced
One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially happening, almost three years after the second season wrapped its run on the small screen. As reported by Crunchyroll, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed on Thursday that a third season of the hit show will be going into production. A key visual drawn by character designer Chikashi Kubota was posted alongside the announcement. The artwork features Saitama and Garou, but it doesn't offer any teasers of what will actually evolve in the upcoming season.
Boss Guides
Cult of the Lamb features four main bosses known as Bishops, as well as a final boss to cap off the story. This page features strategy guides for how to beat every boss in Cult of the Lamb to ensure your Cult stays successful. After completing three Crusade runs through...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 19-23
The cloaked monstrocity, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast
After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
Steven Universe
Steven Universe, the hybrid of a human and a Gem. He's a character from Steven Universe who's been raised by gems throughout his childhood. Then, after he became a teenager, his potential started to manifest. It was time for him to venture out. Now wielding a shield, he enters MultiVersus...
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Varg is the boss of Hermes Fortress. You may remember him from when he crushed you in the tutorial, so now it is time to get our revenge!. Varg can be an intimidating foe at first due to his large healthpool and highly damaging attacks, but just like the Greatsword knights his attacks are incredibly easy to predict, dodge, and punish.
