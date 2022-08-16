ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone Announces 'Fifth and Final' Season

Activision has announced that the fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Warzone will begin on August 24, implying the release of Warzone 2 could be right around the corner. Announced on the game's website, the final season is named Last Stand and is centred around a league of Call of Duty villains led by Black Ops 2's Raul Menendez. The original Modern Warfare's Khaled Al-Asad also makes an appearance, alongside Ghosts' Gabriel T. Rorke and Black Ops 3's He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valorant Game Modes

The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Activision Blizzard#Video Game
IGN

Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video

Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status

The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
MOVIES
IGN

Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests

There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer

The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Overwatch
IGN

All Dragon Ball Skins in Fortnite

The Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover is here. Players can purchase four separate Dragon Ball Super skins and accessories with this limited-time event. You'll have to buy V-bucks with real-world money to use these skins. This Fortnite Wiki Guide will detail everything you'll need to know about all the Dragon...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update

Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor Set

This page contains details to help you get the Death Jarl armor set in the Forgotten Saga DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This armor features a design based on the roots of Yggdrasil and some of the strongest modifiers in the game. How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

One-Punch Man Season 3 Announced

One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially happening, almost three years after the second season wrapped its run on the small screen. As reported by Crunchyroll, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed on Thursday that a third season of the hit show will be going into production. A key visual drawn by character designer Chikashi Kubota was posted alongside the announcement. The artwork features Saitama and Garou, but it doesn't offer any teasers of what will actually evolve in the upcoming season.
COMICS
IGN

Boss Guides

Cult of the Lamb features four main bosses known as Bishops, as well as a final boss to cap off the story. This page features strategy guides for how to beat every boss in Cult of the Lamb to ensure your Cult stays successful. After completing three Crusade runs through...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast

After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
TV SERIES
IGN

Steven Universe

Steven Universe, the hybrid of a human and a Gem. He's a character from Steven Universe who's been raised by gems throughout his childhood. Then, after he became a teenager, his potential started to manifest. It was time for him to venture out. Now wielding a shield, he enters MultiVersus...
COMICS
IGN

Thymesia Wiki Guide

Varg is the boss of Hermes Fortress. You may remember him from when he crushed you in the tutorial, so now it is time to get our revenge!. Varg can be an intimidating foe at first due to his large healthpool and highly damaging attacks, but just like the Greatsword knights his attacks are incredibly easy to predict, dodge, and punish.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy