ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DU hockey head coach David Carle signs multi-year extension

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUOpC_0hJPVCit00

Fresh off their 2022 National Championship win this spring, DU has resigned men's hockey head coach David Carle to a multi-year extension.

CBS

Carle will stay at DU through the 2026-2027 season. In his four years at the helm of the program, Carle has led the Pioneers to an 86-43-13 record, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances, an NCHC conference title in the 2021-2022 season, and a record-tying ninth national championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaWsa_0hJPVCit00
(credit: CBS)

"David Carle represents the impressive values of Denver Hockey, and I'm thankful for not only inheriting such an intelligent and hardworking head coach but for the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and University leadership before my arrival to facilitate this contract extension," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo said in a release. "The 2022 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship added another legacy marker to an already storied program. I've had the chance to get to know David over the years and admire the way that he leads this elite program."

At 32 years old, Carle became the fourth-youngest head coach in DI hockey history to win a national title. After the win, he was named the USCHO.com Coach of the Year.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

CU unveils new basketball court design

BOULDER, Colo. — The CU Events Center has its first new basketball court since 2016. The Colorado Buffaloes athletic department unveiled a new court at the start of the fall semester. The court design ditches the flatiron design that has graced the court since the fall of 2016. The...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela out for rest of season for injury

After injuring his knee in the second inning of Thursday's loss to the Cardinals, an MRI revealed the worst-case scenario for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela. The 27-year-old right-hander suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.Manger Bud Black said Senzatela will undergo surgery at some point in the next two weeks.The injury comes just when Senzatela seemed to be finding a groove, having pitched four quality starts and reducing his ERA from 4.98 to 4.67.Senzatela is in the first year of a five-year, $50.5 million contract.Jhoulys Chacin will take Senzatela's place on the roster.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CSU to test cannon at football stadium

Students and people living near Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium need not fear when they hear several loud bangs Thursday morning.Colorado State University Police is warning students and nearby residents not to be alarmed at the sound of cannons on Thursday. Four rounds will be fired between 10 and 11:30 a.m.In preparation for the Rams upcoming football season, the school's athletics department, ROTC team, and various safety officials will test fire the 75mm field gun in Canvas Stadium.The cannon is named "Comatose" and firing it at CSU football games has been a tradition since 1920. The gun itself was built in France in 1918, according to the university. It's typically fired before kickoff, after touchdowns and field goals, and at the end of every game. After a nearly two-year ceasefire due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year marked the return of the tradition of firing the cannon.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Denver

Colorado predicted last in Pac-12 in Dorrell's 3rd season

The Colorado Buffaloes are well aware of all the preseason chatter. It might be hard to hear, but it's giving them extra incentive.The media has picked the Buffs to finish last in the Pac-12. No player is on first or second teams for preseason all-conference selections. Their predicted win total for the season hovers at 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.Less-than-lofty expectations are out there because the Buffaloes remain unsettled at quarterback and saw their leading rusher and two top receivers transfer. Colorado is also trying to replace the heartbeat of their defense."We understand the critics. We understand what's out...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Rockies: Senzatela, Blackmon leave game with leg injuries

Both pitcher Antonio Senzatela and outfielder Charlie Blackmon exited with injuries during Thursday's loss against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies website confirmed. Both players ended up seeing early-game exits that came in the second inning — what would end up being a 13-0 shutout for the Cardinals. According to the Colorado Rockies article, Blackmon first seemed to be struggling after he had an in-field single. He seemed to come up slow as he closed in on first base. He eventually left the game in the second with reported hamstring soreness. Manager Bud Black told the press he was unlikely...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Grand Junction Rockies ownership group sells team

Dick Monfort has sold the Rockies, but not the team in Denver. Monfort is part of the ownership group that sold the Grand Junction Rockies.The team was bought by the Future Legends Complex out of Windsor. The 118-acre property will host the Northern Colorado Owlz baseball team.Both teams will remain in the Pioneer Baseball League, an independent baseball league.New ownership says the Rockies will stay in Grand Junction and Sulpizio Field will undergo enhancements to ensure it better serves the team and the community.Monfort's ownership group says it was the right time for the sale due to changes in the affiliation of minor league baseball.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Carle
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations

Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Help name the unofficial mascot at CSU's newest campus

Colorado State University's newest campus needs your help naming a kitten. However, it's not a real cat. It's a 9-foot interactive kitten statue that welcomes visitors to the Vida building on the CSU Spur campus in Denver.The kitten is an educational tool that is meant to teach kids the best way to greet an animal. The statue purrs or meows when you walk up to its face but will growl or hiss if you walk up behind it.CSU Spur reached out to nonprofits and organizations in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods to come up with six names for this unofficial...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Learn more about Ciara, pop star and wife of Broncos QB Russell Wilson

She's new in town, so Denver Broncos fans may or may not already be acquainted with Ciara, the pop singer and the wife of quarterback Russell Wilson. For those who are wanting to learn a little more about her, keep reading.Ciara danced into the pop music scene with her first single "Goodies" released in 2004. In her next single, "1, 2 Step" she invited everyone else to move along with her. Long before the days of social media dances and viral trends, "1, 2 Step" featuring Missy Elliot ruled parties and dance floors across the country. The song became...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Du#Cbs Carle#University
skyhinews.com

Granby has ‘Fittest Man on Earth’

Grand County rancher Cal Cherrington didn’t “truly” get in shape until he started doing CrossFit—the interval-based, high-intensity strength and conditioning method that took the workout world by storm in the early 2000s—as a 55-year-old. That sounds a little far-fetched, especially when he rattles off all...
GRANBY, CO
CBS Denver

Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado

Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
COLORADO STATE
territorysupply.com

9 Cozily Romantic Stays Near Denver, Colorado

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Looking for a romantic getaway near the Mile High City? From luxurious private lodges to super sweet studios, these nine romantic stays near Denver will treat you and your special someone to an unforgettable outing.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
5280.com

The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting in Denver

It’s out with the new and in with the old, as thrifting has become an increasingly popular mode of shopping in Denver—and around the country. While mainstay vintage outposts on Broadway as well as secondhand shops occupying Colorado’s rural corners have long been repurposing wares, dozens of new shops and entrepreneurs selling pre-owned clothing and home furnishings have popped up around the Mile High City in recent years. Along with new brick-and-mortar stores, many local vintage enthusiasts are also now creating “shoppable” Instagram accounts, amassing thousands of followers and selling their thrifty finds via recurring weekly or monthly “drops.”
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hundreds of incoming School of Mines students march up Zion

Hundreds of new students at the Colorado School of Mines are marching up Mount Zion in Golden in a tradition dating back to 1908.About 1,665 students embarked on the trek to carry a 10-pound rock from their hometown for three miles up the mountain and spruce up the "M," by placing their rock down in the giant M-shaped display on the side of the mountain. Last year, second-year students participated alongside incoming freshmen and transfers because of a hiatus the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year students and transfers broke a record last year with the largest class in the school's history -- about 1,580 students.Other traditions and activities take place at the top of the climb, such as "whitewashing" the rocks for a new coat of paint and spray-painting the students' mining helmets.
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
56K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy