ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Report: Miami Heat Will Play Host To The Chicago Bulls In Home Opener

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUG98_0hJPV6Vm00

Heat full schedule will be released Aug. 17

The Miami Heat will reportedly open the season at home against the Chicago Bulls in October.

David Kaplan of NBC Chicago reported the Heat and Bulls will meet in the opener at FTX Arena.

The Heat are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals. They were the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Heat return most of their core, including Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. The only major departure was forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“We feel like we came up short,” Adebayo said on a radio appearance with 790 The Ticket . “So I feel like that’s a mandatory, to get back to where we were and have a different result. It haunts you, because you get that close to something and one shot away. If you look at the game, there were so many moments where we could have taken advantage of the game.”

The Heat reportedly remain in the chase for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and even Jayden Brown, but it appears they will enter training camp with the current group.

The NBA will release the full schedule Aug. 17.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'

Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Nbc Chicago#The Heat And Bulls#Ftx Arena#The Boston Celtics#Serbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Youtube
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
662
Followers
763
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy