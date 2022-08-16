Report: Miami Heat Will Play Host To The Chicago Bulls In Home Opener

Heat full schedule will be released Aug. 17

The Miami Heat will reportedly open the season at home against the Chicago Bulls in October.

David Kaplan of NBC Chicago reported the Heat and Bulls will meet in the opener at FTX Arena.

The Heat are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals. They were the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Heat return most of their core, including Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. The only major departure was forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency.

“We feel like we came up short,” Adebayo said on a radio appearance with 790 The Ticket . “So I feel like that’s a mandatory, to get back to where we were and have a different result. It haunts you, because you get that close to something and one shot away. If you look at the game, there were so many moments where we could have taken advantage of the game.”

The Heat reportedly remain in the chase for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and even Jayden Brown, but it appears they will enter training camp with the current group.

The NBA will release the full schedule Aug. 17.

