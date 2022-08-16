LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top. Now, it wants to stay there. Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”

