Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Ravenna man makes a move to Kearney Chamber marketing
RAVENNA — Don’t quit your day job. Instead, feed your passion in your spare time. That’s the advice of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-produced podcast featuring individuals who explain how they achieved their dreams. His partner in the venture is Kirk...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball faces challenge against former rival UNO
KEARNEY — Recently, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team has opened the season with a confidence-building exhibition upset of an NCAA Division I team. Wyoming felt the sting of the Lopers two years ago. Air Force got bit last year. Saturday, the Lopers travel to Omaha to...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Lexington runners hope to stay on top
LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top. Now, it wants to stay there. Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball shines in season opener, Kearney High falls in doubleheader
KEARNEY — Kearney High lost both games in its season-opening doubleheader Thursday against Lincoln Pius X. The Bearcats fell 9-5 in the first game and 11-3 in its second. In the 9-5 loss, Haidyn Skeen led the Bearcats with two hits and two RBIs in three at bats. The five Kearney High runs were scored by Lauren Schmeits, Adyn Mccaslin, Jaylin Harsh, Kelsey Hatcher and Kami Kaskie.
Kearney Hub
Ernie Haase and Signature Sound to perform at The Tassel
HOLDREGE — After 31 albums and two decades of performing on stage, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound still holds an important place in Southern gospel music. Formed in 2002 by tenor Ernie Haase, formerly of Cathedral Quartet, the group featured a list of top gospel singers. Original members included Haase, Garry Jones, Shane Dunlap, Doug Anderson and Tim Duncan. Over the years, the personnel changed, but the quality remained — with Haase at the helm.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Holdrege optimistic heading into fall
HOLDEGE — The Holdrege Dusters have endured back-to-back 2-7 seasons, but opening fall practice with the return of five offensive starters and seven defensive starters gives the Dusters reason to believe this will be a much improved year. “We have a lot of players returning with varsity experience. We...
Kearney Hub
Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale benefits Y program
KEARNEY — Dobytown Kiwanis will hold a garage sale 4-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 4511 Sixth Ave. Proceeds will benefit the adaptive program at the Kearney Family YMCA. That program, for children with physical and mental disabilities, offers classes in sports, music, dance and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Central Community College offers free adult education classes
GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College is offering adult education classes during the 2022 fall semester in several central Nebraska communities, including Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington. Adult education includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language...
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Elm Creek looking for payoff after rough year
ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek Buffaloes want to chalk up last season as a learning experience. The Buffaloes endured an 0-8 year, and dealt with a number of injuries to go with the losses. “A lot of young guys had to play a lot more varsity than they...
Kearney Hub
Construction in full swing at Amherst, Elm Creek schools
AMHERST — Construction is moving forward steadily on school projects in Elm Creek and Amherst. Last fall, voters in the two school districts approved school bonds for the projects. Elm Creek Public Schools’ $11.9 million project will include a new elementary school, multipurpose room and industrial arts lab.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Gibbon has a toehold to start a climb
GIBBON — Graduation day dented the Gibbon Buffaloes football team, but the damage wasn’t total. The Buffaloes said good-bye to their quarterback, their three leading receivers and their leading tackler from last year’s 4-5 team. Jesus Hernandez, last year’s leading rusher, comes back this year for his...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
Kearney Hub
Kreis: Divisive climate holding back Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education President Wendy Kreis said she can take criticism as well as anyone. However, Wednesday she said that misinformation is holding back KPS from being its best. "What bothers me are the mistruths in the community about how the school board is...
Kearney Hub
Concrete work set for Highway 30 in east Kearney
KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Public Works Department has announced that beginning today, concrete repair will take place in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 30 in east Kearney. Repairs will focus on a stretch between Q Avenue and Grand Avenue. The section is expected to reopen on...
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
Comments / 0