2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York
Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
15 Things to Know Before You Go to This Year’s New York State Fair
Enjoy a “Full Fair Experience” at the New York State Fair this year. All of your favorite fair exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back. Here are 15 things to know before you go. New Exhibits. There will also be...
Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?
"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
Throw a Rock and Hit Another State from These 6 NY Border Towns
Ever since I was a kid and learned about the Maxon-Dixon line, I've been fascinated with borders. And obviously the United States is, too, because we have the Four Corners National Monument, which designates the quadripoint where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet. New York State borders 5 other...
1911 Established Debuts New Featured Cocktail For New York State Fair 2022
It's that time of year again. The Great New York State Fair is right around the corner and 1911 Established is prepared to help you stay hydrated and quenched with the announcement of their specialty drink for this fair season. In 2018, we were gifted the arrival of the 'Tipsy...
Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone
Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
800 Pounds of Butter Has Arrived! Construction Begins on 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture
The butter has arrived at the New York State Fair. More than 800 pounds of it. It's all to create the annual Butter Sculpture, one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions at the fair each year. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair
As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
Statistics Reveal the Most Important Event in New York State History
Each one of the 50 United States has experienced events that impacted the country as a whole. But considering New York was one of the original 13 colonies, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking our fingerprints are on there a little bit more than others. There are hundreds of events that happened in New York that helped mold the United States into what it is today.
