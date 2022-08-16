ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
TRAVEL
96.9 WOUR

Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York

Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Halloween Decorations#Labor Day#Titans#Utica College#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#The Herkimer County Fair
96.9 WOUR

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair

With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US

Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
ROXBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
96.9 WOUR

Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?

"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
CARS
96.9 WOUR

Throw a Rock and Hit Another State from These 6 NY Border Towns

Ever since I was a kid and learned about the Maxon-Dixon line, I've been fascinated with borders. And obviously the United States is, too, because we have the Four Corners National Monument, which designates the quadripoint where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet. New York State borders 5 other...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone

Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
MUSEUMS
96.9 WOUR

Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair

As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
TRAFFIC
96.9 WOUR

Statistics Reveal the Most Important Event in New York State History

Each one of the 50 United States has experienced events that impacted the country as a whole. But considering New York was one of the original 13 colonies, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking our fingerprints are on there a little bit more than others. There are hundreds of events that happened in New York that helped mold the United States into what it is today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy