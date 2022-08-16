ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France condemns Myanmar jail sentence handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The French government condemned on Tuesday this week's decision by a Myanmar court to sentence deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison, adding that France also reiterated its calls for an end to violence in the country.

The court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said. read more

Suu Kyi had called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

