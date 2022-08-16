ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Stiffer competition leads to a decline in customer loyalty for streaming services

By Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Streaming subscribers have more options and now companies have more problems keeping customers.

The Wall Street Journal reported that subscribers are choosing different streaming services depending on content.

Antenna is a subscriber measurement firm and researchers there said 19% of streaming customers canceled at least three services. That was just over a two-year period ending in June.

Analysts also said consumers cancel subscriptions when their favorite content is taken off the platform. They can cancel when a popular series ends as well.

