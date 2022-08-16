Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Forrest Chadwick wins Republican Primary in race for new Wyoming House District 62 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Former Natrona County Commissioner Forrest Chadwick won the Republican Primary in the race for the House District 62 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Chadwick secured...
Primary Election Day ‘Like Christmas,’ Poll Worker Says
The primary election on Tuesday is over, but the good vibes of watching democracy at work remain. "Honestly, today is like Christmas for election workers," election worker Beth Worthen said in the lobby of the Old Courthouse, 200 N. Center St., on Tuesday evening. A six-year veteran of working elections,...
“Blessed To Do This,” Casper Woman Has Served As Election Judge for 3 Decades
Martha Wallace thinks that it's time for a change. She's been serving as some sort of election official for more than 30 years and, in those years, she's seen a lot of politicians come and go. But now, maybe more than ever, she believes something needs to change. "It's very...
oilcity.news
Saulsbury defeats Keating, Haid in Natrona County Assessor race in Republican Primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Tammy Saulsbury has won the Republican Primary in her bid to become the next Natrona County Assessor, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. Saulsbury secured 52.33% of the vote, enough to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights
While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
RELATED PEOPLE
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen, Laird, and Milne advance in Natrona County Commission race; Freel gets two-year spot
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Republicans and one Democrat advanced in the Primary Election on Tuesday for three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Current Vice Mayor Steve Freel won the Republican nomination for a two-year seat, for which no Democrat has yet filed. In the Republican Primary, Republican...
oilcity.news
Bar-D Signs selected to replace Casper Recreation Complex sign destroyed in car accident
CASPER, Wyo. — Bar-D signs has been selected to replace an electronic digital monument sign at the intersection of Beverly and 4th Street in Casper that was destroyed in a car accident in November 2021. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to enter a contract with...
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny weekend; western Wyoming could see storms, heavy rain starting Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — While western Wyoming could see some thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Friday, the Casper area can expect a sunny weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a variety of weekend events happening, including Saturday’s “Riverfest” at Crossroads Park as...
oilcity.news
Coleman, Juarez advance in Mills mayoral race; four Mills City Council candidates advance
CASPER, Wyo. — Voters narrowed down the field of candidates for Mills City Mayor and for two seats available in on the Mills City Council with the Primary Election wrapping up Tuesday. In the race for Mills City Mayor, current Mayor Seth Coleman will face challenger Leah Juarez in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Casper Council Rolls Forward $44 Million in Uncompleted Projects
On Tuesday, the Casper city council voted to roll forward $43,778,435 in uncompleted projects from the previous fiscal year into 2023. The $43 million has already been allocated last year, so the council doesn't need to authorize new money, it only means that some projects weren't able to be completed in the previous fiscal year, so they need authorization from the council to continue working on them this year.
oilcity.news
Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
county17.com
HF Sinclair spokeswoman: Sinclair facility layoffs won’t impact other facilities or customers
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An HF Sinclair Corp. spokeswoman on Aug. 12 said the Sinclair, Wyoming, layoffs and the change in organizational structure doesn’t impact its other facilities or Sinclair customers. “No additional layoffs are expected at this time at the Sinclair, WY facility, other than those previously announced,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
oilcity.news
No rain for Casper until Monday, but weekend monsoonal storms possible in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain is out of the forecast in Casper until Monday, but western Wyoming could see some monsoonal moisture Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Wednesday, mountains in western and central Wyoming could see some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and...
oilcity.news
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground, and the BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. “Anyone with...
oilcity.news
Lightning, strong winds possible in Wyoming storms Tuesday; more monsoonal storms possible Friday-Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Mountains in western and central Wyoming cold see some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening with lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Monsoonal storms could return to western Wyoming from Friday-Sunday with numerous thunderstorms...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0