Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights

While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Election Results – Casper City Council

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Rolls Forward $44 Million in Uncompleted Projects

On Tuesday, the Casper city council voted to roll forward $43,778,435 in uncompleted projects from the previous fiscal year into 2023. The $43 million has already been allocated last year, so the council doesn't need to authorize new money, it only means that some projects weren't able to be completed in the previous fiscal year, so they need authorization from the council to continue working on them this year.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes

CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
EVANSVILLE, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

