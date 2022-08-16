Dating back to the 10th century CE, Salma Palace was built under the order of Prince Hammad Al-Jumaili to defend his territory from his neighbor and arch-enemy Sharif Hassan bin Abi Nami. An Arab historian by the name of Makki recounts that Sharif Hassan bin Abi Nami sent a 50,000-strong army to conquer territories belonging to Prince Hammad Al-Jumaili, who found shelter inside the fortified walls of Salma Palace. According to Makki’s account, a lengthy siege ensued, but the invaders eventually retreated after 40 days of unfruitful attacks.

